Kim Kardashian Compared to Ex-Husband Kanye West as She Covers Her Face at Academy Museum Gala: 'Why Is He Inspiring Her?'

Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows with a unique fashion choice at the Academy Museum Gala. The reality star, 44, completely covered her face in a beige mask and matching Maison Margiela gown with billowy sleeves on Saturday, October 19. She paired her flesh-toned look with a large diamond and emerald choker, two rings and an acrylic manicure.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian wore a monochromatic, beige ensemble.

Fans were quick to point out the resemblance to Kanye West, who has covered his complexion to make a fashion statement several times before. "Why is Kanye inspiring her?" one fan asked on TikTok, while another agreed, "Kanye popularised it." "She misses Kanye," another speculated. Others predicted Kardashian concealed her face because of recent cosmetic work. "She's healing from a procedure," one user predicted. "She definitely got something done on her face," someone concurred.

Source: The Independent/YouTube Kanye West has covered his face in public before.

In February 2024, West, 48, similarly hid his face in a black face mask and hoodie while watching a Milan soccer game with his wife, Bianca Censori. In July 2021, the rapper went incognito in a black cat-print mask that covered his face and neck at Balenciaga’s 50th Couture Collection show in Paris. The accessory featured small holes for his eyes, nose and mouth.

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Kim Kardashian appeared on 'Call Her Daddy.'

During an October 15 "Call Her Daddy" podcast interview, Kardashian called her ex-husband "toxic" and admitted it's "not easy" co-parenting their four children. "I raise the kids full time. They live with me," she said. "I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad, and I think he knows that." Despite the "Good Morning" artist's allegations, the SKIMS founder insisted she does not prevent him from spending time with the kids. "There's been so many times where I've been like, 'Oh, I just wanna show all of these texts. What are you talking about? Haven't heard?' I begged them to go hang out," she recalled. "It's more of just the narrative that I think it's all good and we're living our life and then I wake up and there's all these tweets about how I've kidnapped the kids and I'm like, it's not a kidnapping, it's a divorce." Kardashian disclosed that it's been a "couple months" since her family heard from West, and he'll see his children "whenever he'll call for them and ask."

