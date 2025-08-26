ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Shades Dad George W. Bush for Having a 'Restless Personality' When Dining Out Source: MEGA On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager revealed her father George W. Bush's strange order-ahead eating hack. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager called out her dad, George W. Bush, for his odd dining habits. During the Tuesday, August 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, exposed the former president, 79, for the way he goes about eating at restaurants. Jenna admitted that her father calls eateries ahead of time to avoid spending too long at the table.

"I'll tell you one thing my dad does recently. He likes an early situation. Sometimes, he'll order in — and I actually am opposed to this — sometimes, he'll call the restaurant and order the meal before," she revealed. "So he doesn't have to wait. He has a little bit of a restless personality. Sometimes, [her husband] Henry [Hager] and I will arrive, and their food [will be there]." Jenna found out about her father's strange habit from one of his employees named Freddy. "'I just want to let you know that he sent me the menu. Your dad likes to order before he goes out,'" she recalled the staff member telling her. "I was like, 'Uh, I guess I'll have the pasta alfredo?' It was like 3 p.m. on a Friday."

Guest co-host Willie Geist was shocked by his friend's confession. "Is that like a 45-minute meal?" he asked. "Oh, it's sometimes 30. Henry and I are like, 'I guess we can stay for a nightcap because it's still sunny outside,'" Jenna quipped.

The media personality said she once dined out with an author who called in their meal ahead of time, and it was waiting for them when they arrived. "Doesn't that defeat the point of going out to dinner?" Willie questioned. "It's supposed to be a social thing. Just order in at that point...with all due respect, Mr. President."

