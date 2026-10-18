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Jenna Bush Hager Weighs in on Kelly Clarkson's Store Controversy During on-Air Game: 'I Don't Know If She Was Wronged'

Split image of Jenna Bush Hager and Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager demanded to see the CCTV footage before taking sides in Kelly Clarkson's viral dispute with Brooklyn specialty shop Art of Play.

Oct. 18 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager wasn't quite ready to declare Kelly Clarkson the offended party in her ongoing dispute with a Brooklyn shop, but she had one request: show her the surveillance footage.

"By the way, I don't know if she was wronged. I don't know. We want the CCTV!" Hager remarked during a game of Get a Clue! on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle with guest Busy Philipps.

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Hager Brought Up Clarkson During the Game

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Busy Philipps.
Source: TODAY WITH JENNA & SHEINELLE/ YOUTUBE

Jenna Bush Hager used the retail dispute as a clue in the guessing game, leading Busy Philipps to identify the celebrity in question as Kelly Clarkson.

The moment unfolded as Hager, co-host Sheinelle Jones and Philipps played the guessing game.

Hager offered the first clue, "Wronged!" prompting Philipps to respond, "Wronged? Every woman in America."

"Close. Close," Hager replied. She then offered another clue: "Bird... Brooklyn."

Philipps quickly connected the dots. "Oh, Kelly Clarkson!" she guessed.

"Yes!" Hager exclaimed before sharing her uncertainty about the controversy.

Philipps then added a playful, "Shout out to Molly!"

The exchange appeared to reference the three-time Grammy winner's dispute with Art of Play, a Brooklyn shop, over a mechanical singing bird named Molly. The American Idol winner previously accused a store employee of treating her rudely when she inquired about purchasing the $15,000 automaton.

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Clarkson Compared Her Experience to 'Pretty Woman'

Image of Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson compared her retail encounter to 'Pretty Woman,' claiming a store employee condescendingly implied she could not afford a $15,000 item.

The dispute began after Clarkson visited Art of Play on October 10. Shortly after leaving, the Kelly Clarkson Show host took to X to describe an encounter that reminded her of the famous boutique scene in the 1990 film Pretty Woman.

"Y'all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts' character in Pretty Woman," Clarkson wrote.

The chart-topping hitmaker alleged that when she asked about Molly, an employee spoke to her in a condescending tone and offered to find her "something comparable."

She believed the interaction suggested that the employee assumed she could not afford the bird.

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Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/X
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Art of Play Disputed Clarkson's Account

Image of Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson doubled down on her criticism of the employee's behavior.

The shop responded on Instagram the following day, pushing back against the talk show host's characterization of the visit.

"Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by eight million people who have never visited our store," the business wrote. "Hopefully we can clear things up with Kelly someday."

Art of Play explained that Molly was permanently attached to the wall and served as a mascot for the shop. The store also maintained that employees offered to show the singer a different singing bird.

"She did not stick around long enough to see it," the shop stated.

Clarkson countered in a follow up post, "I never blast people but you my friend were an exception."

She added, "Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren't."

The CCTV Footage Added Another Layer to the Dispute

Image of Kelly Clarkson.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson's complaint about the store triggered online backlash.

The controversy took another turn when surveillance footage from the store was released.

The video showed the vocalist's visit but contained no audio. The footage appeared to show Clarkson examining items, pointing toward Molly and speaking with an attendant before leaving.

She published her initial complaint about 15 minutes after leaving the store, setting off a wave of online backlash.

Art of Play co-owner Adam Rubin subsequently said the social media reaction had raised safety concerns for the business and its staff.

"Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger," Rubin later said, describing threats, doxxing and negative reviews directed at the shop and its neighbors.

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