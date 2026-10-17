Ruby Rose Gushes Over 'Down to Earth' Kelly Clarkson Amid Brooklyn Store Drama: 'She Was Adorable'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Ruby Rose shared a fond memory of Kelly Clarkson, praising the singer's personality amid Clarkson's ongoing dispute with a Brooklyn store over an expensive animatronic bird.
"I was so smitten by how down-to-earth and funny she was," Rose recalled of interviewing Clarkson for MTV Australia years ago.
The actress spoke out as Clarkson faces backlash over claims that a Brooklyn toy store treated her poorly during a shopping visit, allegations the store denies, backed by security footage.
Ruby Rose Recalls Clarkson's Comment
Rose recalled Clarkson giving her a sweet compliment, overheard just as she left the room after their interview. "She was adorable, I just want to put her in my pocket," she said.
Rose joked that the comment made her want to shrink down and live in the singer's pocket.
"My producer laughed. We left and went on to another interview, but for years I wondered what my life could have been. I feel for Molly, I really do," she added, referencing the bird at the center of Clarkson's recent controversy.
Clarkson Accuses Brooklyn Store of Giving Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment
The disagreement began after Clarkson visited Art of Play, a Brooklyn shop specializing in unusual toys and gifts, and subsequently criticized her experience on X.
The American Idol alum compared the encounter to a scene from the 1990 film Pretty Woman, in which Julia Roberts' character faces discrimination while shopping at an upscale boutique.
"Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn't afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," Clarkson wrote.
Clarkson called the store owner a "liar" after they denied her claim of being mistreated while asking about a $15,000 animatronic bird.
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Brooklyn Store Releases Security Footage
As online backlash grew, Art of Play released security footage of Clarkson's visit. The video showed the star shopping and talking to staff, but missed the conversation that led to her complaint.
The video drew mixed reactions: some doubted Clarkson's story, while others felt it didn't prove how staff treated her.
The controversy also reportedly prompted an increase in negative reviews for the business.
The renewed scrutiny surrounding Clarkson has also brought attention to allegations about the working conditions behind The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Clarkson's Past Workplace Controversy
In 2023, a report revealed allegations of bullying, intimidation and inappropriate behavior by executive producer Alex Duda and other senior staff on Clarkson's talk show.
One former employee described Duda as "a monster" and alleged that she "yelled and cursed" at workers.
Another employee accused the show's production manager of "cursing, raising his voice, and throwing a huge temper tantrum," alleging that he once threw a stapler across the workplace.
Despite reporting issues with pay and racial insensitivity, staff believed Clarkson was unaware of the problems, often praising her while blaming management.