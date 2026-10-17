Ruby Rose Gushes Over 'Down to Earth' Kelly Clarkson Amid Brooklyn Store Drama: 'She Was Adorable'

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Ruby Rose shared a fond memory of Kelly Clarkson, praising the singer's personality amid Clarkson's ongoing dispute with a Brooklyn store over an expensive animatronic bird. "I was so smitten by how down-to-earth and funny she was," Rose recalled of interviewing Clarkson for MTV Australia years ago. The actress spoke out as Clarkson faces backlash over claims that a Brooklyn toy store treated her poorly during a shopping visit, allegations the store denies, backed by security footage.

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View on Threads Source: @RUBYROSE/THREADS Rose revealed she overheard Kelly Clarkson calling her 'adorable.'

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Ruby Rose Recalls Clarkson's Comment

Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA Ruby Rose joked that she asked her producer whether she could become tiny enough to live in Kelly Clarkson's pocket.

Rose recalled Clarkson giving her a sweet compliment, overheard just as she left the room after their interview. "She was adorable, I just want to put her in my pocket," she said. Rose joked that the comment made her want to shrink down and live in the singer's pocket. "My producer laughed. We left and went on to another interview, but for years I wondered what my life could have been. I feel for Molly, I really do," she added, referencing the bird at the center of Clarkson's recent controversy.

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Clarkson Accuses Brooklyn Store of Giving Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA Clarkson accused employees at Brooklyn's Art of Play of judging her financial status after she expressed interest in a $15,000 animatronic bird.

The disagreement began after Clarkson visited Art of Play, a Brooklyn shop specializing in unusual toys and gifts, and subsequently criticized her experience on X. The American Idol alum compared the encounter to a scene from the 1990 film Pretty Woman, in which Julia Roberts' character faces discrimination while shopping at an upscale boutique. "Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn't afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me," Clarkson wrote. Clarkson called the store owner a "liar" after they denied her claim of being mistreated while asking about a $15,000 animatronic bird.

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Brooklyn Store Releases Security Footage

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA Art of Play denied Clarkson's allegations and released security footage of her visit, though the video did not capture the conversation.

As online backlash grew, Art of Play released security footage of Clarkson's visit. The video showed the star shopping and talking to staff, but missed the conversation that led to her complaint. The video drew mixed reactions: some doubted Clarkson's story, while others felt it didn't prove how staff treated her. The controversy also reportedly prompted an increase in negative reviews for the business. The renewed scrutiny surrounding Clarkson has also brought attention to allegations about the working conditions behind The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson's Past Workplace Controversy

Source: @KELLYCLARKSONSHOW/YOUTUBE Clarkson previously addressed allegations of workplace misconduct on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in 2023.