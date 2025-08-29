Jenna Bush Hager Shades 'Today' Guest Co-Host for Ignoring Her Phone Calls: 'You Silenced Me!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is not letting her costars get away with dodging her phone calls. During the Thursday, August 28, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host, 43, dragged guest co-host Donna Farizan for rejecting her calls. The duo discussed how Gen Z often doesn't say "hello" when they pick up the phone, prompting Bush Hager to reflect on Farizan's own shortcomings.

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager values talking on the phone.

"It’s interesting because it is a generational thing," Farizan, 33, explained. "I sometimes don’t like to talk on the phone." "That’s why you didn’t answer when I called you the other day," Bush Hager shaded the Today contributor. "I mean, for real." Farizan confessed it was "true," while the studio audience erupted into laughter. "Y’all laugh like it’s a joke, but I called her and she didn’t answer," Bush Hager said earnestly. Farizan tried to cover her tracks, claiming she and her costar did text after she missed her call. "'But then we texted,'" Bush Hager mimicked Farizan. "Y’all, it ain’t the same."

Jenna Bush Hager Stresses the Importance of Phone Calls

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube Donna Farizan guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The media personality proceeded to find the camera and address at-home listeners with a "PSA." "I just want to say if you’re under a certain age and you write somebody an email and you think, 'Hey, why haven’t they gotten me back?' Then you write them a text and they don’t respond, guess what you can do? You can pick up a phone!" she exclaimed. "You can call and say, 'Hey, just thinking about you, trying to call.' It doesn’t all have to be on email or text." Farizan agreed and expressed how she "love[s] talking on the phone" with her. However, Bush Hager wasn't buying the flattering remarks. "Once you get on the phone with me, you like it. You dread it when you see me calling," she asserted. "I know you do because you silenced me and then you texted, 'I’ll call you in a few days.'"

Jenna Bush Hager Calls Out Savannah Guthrie for Not Being Invited to Her Wedding

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager did not attend Savannah Guthrie's 2014 wedding.

Farizan is not the only costar Bush Hager has called out recently, as on the Wednesday, August 20, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she reminded Savannah Guthrie that she was not invited to her 2014 wedding. "She claims we weren't friends," Bush Hager quipped, while her fellow Today star appeared visibly uncomfortable. "We were friends, but it was a small wedding. We can't do this again," Guthrie said. She noted that if they were to get married again today, they would be each other's bridesmaids. "100 percent," Bush Hager agreed.

Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager hasn't let Savannah Guthrie live down the wedding snub.