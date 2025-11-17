Jenna Bush Hager Shocked Cardi B Is 'Out of Bed' 6 Days After Giving Birth: 'I Was in Sweatpants!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is jealous of 's ability to bounce back post-baby. During the Monday, November 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host, 43, couldn't believe that the rapper was out and about just six days after giving birth to her son, whom she shares with Stefon Diggs. Cardi attended Cybex's new SoHo store opening in New York City on Thursday, November 13. She was dressed in full glam, donning a cropped black puffer, bubble skirt and hat with an oversized bow in the back.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Olivia Munn guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

"Can you believe that post-baby body?" E!’s Justin Sylvester asked. "No, and also that she's out of bed in six days. I was in sweatpants," Bush Hager recalled, noting she looks "amazing." "That was not me. It took me over a year to feel comfortable," guest co-host Olivia Munn agreed.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager couldn't believe Cardi B was back at events already.

Cardi posted an Instagram Reel strutting to her song "Hello" in her monochromatic look before the event. "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!" she wrote. "I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram Cardi B just gave birth to her fourth child.

The "Up" singer continued, "This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right. There’s nothing that's gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime! I’ve learned I’ve healed, and I'm loving the woman I’ve become! That's what this next era means to me, and I’m stepping into it better than ever."

Offset Claims He Is the Father of Cardi B's New Baby

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram Cardi B shares her fourth child with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi's exciting baby news was met with much disdain by her ex Offset, who posted and deleted an Instagram Story shortly after she gave birth. "My kid lol," he claimed. During TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Munn was horrified by the "Open It Up" rapper's behavior. "He's salty. He said he wants half of her net worth because he helped build her..." the actress said. "What is wrong with him?"

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram Cardi B is currently dating Stefon Diggs.