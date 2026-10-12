Jenna Bush Hager Laments 7-Year-Old Son Refusing to Wear Matching Halloween Costume With Her

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Jenna Bush Hager is learning that getting her children to agree on a family Halloween costume isn't as easy as it used to be! During a recent episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Bush Hager recalled asking son Hal, 7, whether he wanted to recreate their adorable Halloween tradition this year. "I asked this year if he wanted to do a pair costume, and he's like, 'Do it with Mila and Poppy,'" she shared, referring to her daughters, Mila, 13, and Poppy, 11. "We know they're not gonna match [with me]."

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Source: YOUTUBE

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Jenna's Recalls Dressing as Pizza While Son Hal Was a Rat

Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna is no stranger to embracing the Halloween spirit.

Although Hal isn't interested in coordinating costumes this year, Bush Hager revealed that the mother-son duo previously pulled off a memorable Halloween look. "One year, and it was thanks to the help around here, Hal wanted to be a New York City rat," she recalled. "He wore, like, a little New York T-shirt, and he was a rat, and I was a slice of pizza."

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Jenna's Previous Halloween Costumes

Source: YOUTUBE Jenna transformed into fashion icon Anna Wintour last year.

While Bush Hager may not be able to convince Hal to coordinate outfits this year, she has a history of going all out for the holiday As OK! previously reported, the television personality transformed into fashion icon Anna Wintour during the Today show's 2025 Halloween celebration. Bush Hager embraced the look with Wintour's signature bob haircut and dark sunglasses, while Savannah Guthrie portrayed Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, loosely inspired by Wintour.

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Source: YOUTUBE Jenna encouraged her co-host to dress up with her kids.

Bush Hager's Halloween dilemma prompted co-host Sheinelle Jones to reflect on her own experiences with her children. "You just made me realize that's something that I never experienced," Jones admitted. Bush Hager quickly encouraged her co-host to give matching costumes a try. "Well, it's not too late. The ship is sailing," she joked. Jones, who shares son Kayin, 17, and twins Clara and Uche, 14, with her late husband, Uche Ojeh, wasn't convinced that her teenagers would agree. "It's two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old," Jones explained, joking that getting everyone to coordinate was "never happening."

Jenna Cherishes Time With Her Children

Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM Jenna shares three children with her husband.