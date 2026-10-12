or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jenna bush hager
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Bush Hager Laments 7-Year-Old Son Refusing to Wear Matching Halloween Costume With Her

image of Jenna
Source: @JENNABHAGER INSTAGRAM

Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her holiday plans.

Oct. 12 2026, Updated 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is learning that getting her children to agree on a family Halloween costume isn't as easy as it used to be!

During a recent episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Bush Hager recalled asking son Hal, 7, whether he wanted to recreate their adorable Halloween tradition this year.

"I asked this year if he wanted to do a pair costume, and he's like, 'Do it with Mila and Poppy,'" she shared, referring to her daughters, Mila, 13, and Poppy, 11. "We know they're not gonna match [with me]."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: YOUTUBE
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna's Recalls Dressing as Pizza While Son Hal Was a Rat

Image of Jenna being no stranger to embracing the Halloween spirit.
Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Jenna is no stranger to embracing the Halloween spirit.

Although Hal isn't interested in coordinating costumes this year, Bush Hager revealed that the mother-son duo previously pulled off a memorable Halloween look.

"One year, and it was thanks to the help around here, Hal wanted to be a New York City rat," she recalled. "He wore, like, a little New York T-shirt, and he was a rat, and I was a slice of pizza."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna's Previous Halloween Costumes

Image of Jenna transformed into fashion icon Anna Wintour last year.
Source: YOUTUBE

Jenna transformed into fashion icon Anna Wintour last year.

While Bush Hager may not be able to convince Hal to coordinate outfits this year, she has a history of going all out for the holiday

As OK! previously reported, the television personality transformed into fashion icon Anna Wintour during the Today show's 2025 Halloween celebration.

Bush Hager embraced the look with Wintour's signature bob haircut and dark sunglasses, while Savannah Guthrie portrayed Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, loosely inspired by Wintour.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna encouraging her co-host to dress up with her kids.
Source: YOUTUBE

Jenna encouraged her co-host to dress up with her kids.

Bush Hager's Halloween dilemma prompted co-host Sheinelle Jones to reflect on her own experiences with her children.

"You just made me realize that's something that I never experienced," Jones admitted.

Bush Hager quickly encouraged her co-host to give matching costumes a try.

"Well, it's not too late. The ship is sailing," she joked.

Jones, who shares son Kayin, 17, and twins Clara and Uche, 14, with her late husband, Uche Ojeh, wasn't convinced that her teenagers would agree.

"It's two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old," Jones explained, joking that getting everyone to coordinate was "never happening."

Jenna Cherishes Time With Her Children

Image of Jenna shares how much she values spending time with her three children.
Source: @JENNABHAGER/INSTAGRAM

Jenna shares three children with her husband.

Despite the occasional parenting disagreement, Bush Hager frequently shares how much she values spending time with her three children.

As OK! previously reported, the television host recently became emotional while discussing a special outing with Poppy.

"Why wouldn't I want you to match me?" Poppy asked when Bush Hager offered to change her clothes. "She's not embarrassed by me. She's so fun."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.