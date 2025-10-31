or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Teases Anna Wintour for Drinking Out of a Plastic Cup in Hilarious Halloween Costume on 'Today': 'Microplastics Are So Last Year!'

Photo of Anna Wintour and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Anna Wintour for Halloween.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager channeled Anna Wintour in a hilarious Halloween costume.

During the Friday, October 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host teased the famed editor while dressed in her signature florals and blunt bob.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Bush Hager and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie kicked off the episode with a "special fashion report."

"We interrupt your regularly scheduled episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends with some breaking fashion news," Guthrie started.

"The meeting of fashion royalty we've all been waiting for has happened: Miranda Priestly, the acclaimed editor of Runway Magazine from The Devil Wears Prada, just crossed paths with Anna Wintour, the longtime style icon behind Vogue and the Met Gala," Bush Hager explained, referring to the real-life interaction between Wintour and actress Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week on September 27.

"It looks like a friendly encounter between these two intimidating boss ladies!" Guthrie noticed.

"No word yet as to what they discussed, but...wait, I'm being told they're here!" the mom-of-three joked, while her costar pretended to be shocked the fashion figures were in Studio 1A. "If I had known, I would've worn something different. Let's go change."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Anna Wintour for Halloween.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Anna Wintour for Halloween.

The women then walked out in full costume, dressed as Wintour and Priestly.

"This is ridiculous," Bush Hager said in Wintour's accent while waiting backstage.

"Why is no one ready?" Guthrie added, pacing in circles.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Savannah Guthrie dressed up as Miranda Priestly for Halloween.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie dressed up as Miranda Priestly for Halloween.

They walked out onto the set in full character, throwing their bags and coats off to the side and on top of an actress portraying a receptionist.

"Hello, darlings," the mom-of-two said sourly, then questioned if the flowers in front of her were real.

"Who put this Starbucks on my thing, like I would drink out of a plastic cup? Microplastics are so last year," the 43-year-old quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Matt Rogers dressed up as Nigel from 'The Devil Wears Prada' for Halloween.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Matt Rogers dressed up as Nigel from 'The Devil Wears Prada' for Halloween.

She went on to praise the "two queens" and explain why she decided to dress up as the former head of Vogue.

"I've gotten to interview her several times, which has been such an honor. She's obviously changed our culture, the fabric of our culture, everything," Bush Hager said. "So to get to play her was quite fun."

Among the conversations she had with Wintour was an interview ahead of the Met Gala in May 2024 about prep and planning.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's been here. I think she would approve of your look..." the 53-year-old claimed, noting that the journalist would like her fake Dolce and Gabbana dress. "Our wardrobe department, makeup department, the SNL wig department...the wigs are the outfits. We've got to give a shoutout...I got to interview Meryl before, and Anna, and we hope that they love our portrayals."

Guthrie sat down with Wintour in April 2016 to discuss the Met Gala documentary, The First Monday in May.

The media personalities were joined later in Friday's episode by Matt Rogers, who dressed up as Nigel from The Devil Wears Prada. The podcast host wore a bald cap and sported the character's signature black glasses.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.