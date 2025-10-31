Jenna Bush Hager Teases Anna Wintour for Drinking Out of a Plastic Cup in Hilarious Halloween Costume on 'Today': 'Microplastics Are So Last Year!'
Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager channeled Anna Wintour in a hilarious Halloween costume.
During the Friday, October 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host teased the famed editor while dressed in her signature florals and blunt bob.
Bush Hager and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie kicked off the episode with a "special fashion report."
"We interrupt your regularly scheduled episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends with some breaking fashion news," Guthrie started.
"The meeting of fashion royalty we've all been waiting for has happened: Miranda Priestly, the acclaimed editor of Runway Magazine from The Devil Wears Prada, just crossed paths with Anna Wintour, the longtime style icon behind Vogue and the Met Gala," Bush Hager explained, referring to the real-life interaction between Wintour and actress Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week on September 27.
"It looks like a friendly encounter between these two intimidating boss ladies!" Guthrie noticed.
"No word yet as to what they discussed, but...wait, I'm being told they're here!" the mom-of-three joked, while her costar pretended to be shocked the fashion figures were in Studio 1A. "If I had known, I would've worn something different. Let's go change."
The women then walked out in full costume, dressed as Wintour and Priestly.
"This is ridiculous," Bush Hager said in Wintour's accent while waiting backstage.
"Why is no one ready?" Guthrie added, pacing in circles.
- Savannah Guthrie's Taylor Swift Halloween Costume Divides 'Today' Show Viewers: Watch
- Anna Wintour Shares A Rare Smile Before Harry Styles Concert In Her Trademark Dark Sunglasses, Paired With A Brown Leather Coat & Patterned Dress — Get The Look
- Anna Wintour's Fashion Faux Pas! Editor Walks Met Gala 2025 Blue Carpet With a Lipstick Stain on Her Dress: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
They walked out onto the set in full character, throwing their bags and coats off to the side and on top of an actress portraying a receptionist.
"Hello, darlings," the mom-of-two said sourly, then questioned if the flowers in front of her were real.
"Who put this Starbucks on my thing, like I would drink out of a plastic cup? Microplastics are so last year," the 43-year-old quipped.
She went on to praise the "two queens" and explain why she decided to dress up as the former head of Vogue.
"I've gotten to interview her several times, which has been such an honor. She's obviously changed our culture, the fabric of our culture, everything," Bush Hager said. "So to get to play her was quite fun."
Among the conversations she had with Wintour was an interview ahead of the Met Gala in May 2024 about prep and planning.
"She's been here. I think she would approve of your look..." the 53-year-old claimed, noting that the journalist would like her fake Dolce and Gabbana dress. "Our wardrobe department, makeup department, the SNL wig department...the wigs are the outfits. We've got to give a shoutout...I got to interview Meryl before, and Anna, and we hope that they love our portrayals."
Guthrie sat down with Wintour in April 2016 to discuss the Met Gala documentary, The First Monday in May.
The media personalities were joined later in Friday's episode by Matt Rogers, who dressed up as Nigel from The Devil Wears Prada. The podcast host wore a bald cap and sported the character's signature black glasses.