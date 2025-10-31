Jenna Bush Hager Teases Anna Wintour for Drinking Out of a Plastic Cup in Hilarious Halloween Costume on 'Today': 'Microplastics Are So Last Year!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager channeled Anna Wintour in a hilarious Halloween costume. During the Friday, October 31, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host teased the famed editor while dressed in her signature florals and blunt bob.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Savannah Guthrie guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Bush Hager and guest co-host Savannah Guthrie kicked off the episode with a "special fashion report." "We interrupt your regularly scheduled episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends with some breaking fashion news," Guthrie started. "The meeting of fashion royalty we've all been waiting for has happened: Miranda Priestly, the acclaimed editor of Runway Magazine from The Devil Wears Prada, just crossed paths with Anna Wintour, the longtime style icon behind Vogue and the Met Gala," Bush Hager explained, referring to the real-life interaction between Wintour and actress Meryl Streep at Milan Fashion Week on September 27. "It looks like a friendly encounter between these two intimidating boss ladies!" Guthrie noticed. "No word yet as to what they discussed, but...wait, I'm being told they're here!" the mom-of-three joked, while her costar pretended to be shocked the fashion figures were in Studio 1A. "If I had known, I would've worn something different. Let's go change."

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Anna Wintour for Halloween.

The women then walked out in full costume, dressed as Wintour and Priestly. "This is ridiculous," Bush Hager said in Wintour's accent while waiting backstage. "Why is no one ready?" Guthrie added, pacing in circles.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Savannah Guthrie dressed up as Miranda Priestly for Halloween.

They walked out onto the set in full character, throwing their bags and coats off to the side and on top of an actress portraying a receptionist. "Hello, darlings," the mom-of-two said sourly, then questioned if the flowers in front of her were real. "Who put this Starbucks on my thing, like I would drink out of a plastic cup? Microplastics are so last year," the 43-year-old quipped.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Matt Rogers dressed up as Nigel from 'The Devil Wears Prada' for Halloween.

She went on to praise the "two queens" and explain why she decided to dress up as the former head of Vogue. "I've gotten to interview her several times, which has been such an honor. She's obviously changed our culture, the fabric of our culture, everything," Bush Hager said. "So to get to play her was quite fun." Among the conversations she had with Wintour was an interview ahead of the Met Gala in May 2024 about prep and planning.

