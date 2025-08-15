Jenna Bush Hager Takes a Jab at Husband Henry on Live TV: 'I Like Professional Athletes...I Just Never Married One'
Jenna Bush Hager seems to be having doubts about her 17-year marriage to Henry Chase Hager.
During the Friday, August 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three, 43, admitted she finds hockey players attractive.
Guest co-host Erin Andrews said she thought she and Jenna liked the same type of guy, to which she agreed.
Jenna Bush Hager's Type
"I like professional athletes. I just never married one," the host quipped. "I like NHL players."
Jenna — who has been married to Henry since 2008 — recalled the moment she found out her husband and a coworker's husband dated the same girl.
"And her name rhymes with?" Erin pressed her for details.
"I'm not going to say it," Jenna insisted. "But we did bond over it right away...I sat down, and I was like, 'Wait, I think.' And she said yes. We put all these things together, just as women do. We figured out the timeline. We realized they have the same type."
Jenna Bush Hager Shared Past Boyfriends With Her Pals
The media personality then gave some more insight into her own dating history.
"In college, we all sort of shared," she recounted. "I had a high school boyfriend. He was handsome. Other people dated him...I was okay with it, because I knew that if I wanted him back, I could probably [get him]...mother, I'm embarrassed."
Jenna Bush Hager Does Not Want Her Husband Showing a 'Man Thigh'
Today's episode is not the first time Jenna has called out her man on air. On Wednesday, July 9, she spoke out strongly against Henry wearing a Speedo.
"If my husband brought out a Speedo, I'd be shocked," she declared. "And by the way, a man thigh? No, thank you."
Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Insults Her Husband's Body
Just one day prior, she further shaded her husband for not having a cheeky backside.
"I want the person to have a butt. I think that's necessary," she said.
"When Henry walks, do you be like, 'Look at that butt?'" guest co-host Dwyane Wade inquired.
"Not really. I'm more of a heart girl. I like Henry's heart. I like his abs, when he used to have abs," she said, instantly regretting her words. "Don't say that! Just kidding. He looks great. He has a very nice butt."
The host begged Daily Mail not to chat about her soundbites.
"I've had a week. Please don't write about it," she pleaded.
Jenna and Henry share three children: Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5.