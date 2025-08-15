ENTERTAINMENT Jenna Bush Hager Takes a Jab at Husband Henry on Live TV: 'I Like Professional Athletes...I Just Never Married One' Source: @jennabhager/Instagram On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager expressed regret over marrying her husband instead of an athlete. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 15 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager seems to be having doubts about her 17-year marriage to Henry Chase Hager. During the Friday, August 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three, 43, admitted she finds hockey players attractive. Guest co-host Erin Andrews said she thought she and Jenna liked the same type of guy, to which she agreed.

Jenna Bush Hager's Type

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Erin Andrews guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.

"I like professional athletes. I just never married one," the host quipped. "I like NHL players." Jenna — who has been married to Henry since 2008 — recalled the moment she found out her husband and a coworker's husband dated the same girl. "And her name rhymes with?" Erin pressed her for details. "I'm not going to say it," Jenna insisted. "But we did bond over it right away...I sat down, and I was like, 'Wait, I think.' And she said yes. We put all these things together, just as women do. We figured out the timeline. We realized they have the same type."

Jenna Bush Hager Shared Past Boyfriends With Her Pals

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager finds hockey players attractive.

The media personality then gave some more insight into her own dating history. "In college, we all sort of shared," she recounted. "I had a high school boyfriend. He was handsome. Other people dated him...I was okay with it, because I knew that if I wanted him back, I could probably [get him]...mother, I'm embarrassed."

Jenna Bush Hager Does Not Want Her Husband Showing a 'Man Thigh'

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager has been married to Henry Chase Hager for 17 years.

Today's episode is not the first time Jenna has called out her man on air. On Wednesday, July 9, she spoke out strongly against Henry wearing a Speedo. "If my husband brought out a Speedo, I'd be shocked," she declared. "And by the way, a man thigh? No, thank you."

Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Insults Her Husband's Body

Source: @jennabhager/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager have three kids.