or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Takes a Jab at Husband Henry on Live TV: 'I Like Professional Athletes...I Just Never Married One'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager expressed regret over marrying her husband instead of an athlete.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 15 2025, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager seems to be having doubts about her 17-year marriage to Henry Chase Hager.

During the Friday, August 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the mom-of-three, 43, admitted she finds hockey players attractive.

Guest co-host Erin Andrews said she thought she and Jenna liked the same type of guy, to which she agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Type

Image of Erin Andrews guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Erin Andrews guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends' all week.

"I like professional athletes. I just never married one," the host quipped. "I like NHL players."

Jenna — who has been married to Henry since 2008 — recalled the moment she found out her husband and a coworker's husband dated the same girl.

"And her name rhymes with?" Erin pressed her for details.

"I'm not going to say it," Jenna insisted. "But we did bond over it right away...I sat down, and I was like, 'Wait, I think.' And she said yes. We put all these things together, just as women do. We figured out the timeline. We realized they have the same type."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Shared Past Boyfriends With Her Pals

Image of Jenna Bush Hager finds hockey players attractive.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager finds hockey players attractive.

The media personality then gave some more insight into her own dating history.

"In college, we all sort of shared," she recounted. "I had a high school boyfriend. He was handsome. Other people dated him...I was okay with it, because I knew that if I wanted him back, I could probably [get him]...mother, I'm embarrassed."

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Does Not Want Her Husband Showing a 'Man Thigh'

Image of Jenna Bush Hager has been married to Henry Chase Hager for 17 years.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager has been married to Henry Chase Hager for 17 years.

Today's episode is not the first time Jenna has called out her man on air. On Wednesday, July 9, she spoke out strongly against Henry wearing a Speedo.

"If my husband brought out a Speedo, I'd be shocked," she declared. "And by the way, a man thigh? No, thank you."

Jenna Bush Hager Accidentally Insults Her Husband's Body

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager have three kids.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Chase Hager have three kids.

Just one day prior, she further shaded her husband for not having a cheeky backside.

"I want the person to have a butt. I think that's necessary," she said.

"When Henry walks, do you be like, 'Look at that butt?'" guest co-host Dwyane Wade inquired.

"Not really. I'm more of a heart girl. I like Henry's heart. I like his abs, when he used to have abs," she said, instantly regretting her words. "Don't say that! Just kidding. He looks great. He has a very nice butt."

The host begged Daily Mail not to chat about her soundbites.

"I've had a week. Please don't write about it," she pleaded.

Jenna and Henry share three children: Mila, 13, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.