or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sheinelle Jones
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Bush Hager Trolls Sheinelle Jones for Wearing a Bra Under Her Bathing Suit During Spring Break 'Today' Special in Jamaica

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager trolled Sheinelle Jones for wearing a bra under her bathing suit during a 'Today' spring break special in Jamaica.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 27 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sheinelle Jones opts for extra protection underneath her swimsuit.

During the Friday, March 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager exposed her costar for wearing a bra under her bathing suit during their Today Show special in Jamaica.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones brought 'Today' to Jamaica.

“I learned a little something about Sheinelle…” Bush Hager started.

“Only because I love y’all am I letting her reveal this,” Jones said, embarrassed.

“Day one, we’re going swimming, and we’re about to go to Dunn’s River, and we brought a change of clothes for our lovely lunch…” the 44-year-old explained. “I say to Sheinelle, ‘Make sure you pack a bra.’ And she said, ‘Honey, I don’t need to pack a bra. I’m wearing one right now under my suit.’ And I said, ‘Wait, what?’”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sheinelle Jones wears a bra under her bathing suit.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones wears a bra under her bathing suit.

Jones went on to defend her odd choice.

“Honey, we don’t need them on the floor. We need them up!” she exclaimed.

“She wears a bra with her bathing suit at all times,” Bush Hager called out of her friend, appalled.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Sheinelle Jones

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Sheinelle Jones has never worn a bikini.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones has never worn a bikini.

“And if I have a little crop top on, I wear a little bandeau. I think it’s just because I’m so…not prude…yeah, prude. I am,” Jones admitted. “I also think because I’m 4’11”, even if you wear bathing suits that are meant [for you], most people aren’t 4’11”, so the suits don’t hug me right. I like a hug when I’m in those suits.”

“She’s the only person I’ve ever known who wears a bra and a bathing suit,” Bush Hager concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheinelle Jones Has 'Never Worn a Bikini'

Image of Sheinelle Jones joked she'll wear a bikini when she's 97.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Sheinelle Jones joked she'll wear a bikini when she's 97.

Earlier this week, during the Wednesday, March 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the 47-year-old also admitted she doesn’t wear two-piece swimsuits.

“I’ve never worn a bikini in my life…maybe one day. I told you, when I’m 97 on a pole,” she joked.

Bush Hager agreed she “didn’t wear bikinis either,” but that doesn’t mean they “can’t have fun.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Today' Heads to Jamaica for Spring Break

Image of 'Today' brought a sweepstakes winner to Jamaica along with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

'Today' brought a sweepstakes winner to Jamaica along with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

The ladies streamed TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle from Jamaica on March 26 and 27, featuring food, dancing, sights and island native guests such as Sean Paul and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“Today is a big day because we have a very exciting announcement…we’re so excited because we’re heading on our first-ever Jenna & Sheinelle girls trip!” Bush Hager announced on February 25. “We’re going to reveal where we’re headed…we’re going to Jamaica!”

She continued, “Okay, guys, we are taking our first girls' trip in style. We’re relaxing on the beach, we're doing some shopping, we’re meeting some local celebrities, and crossing the entire island to see all the fun, warmth, culture and beauty of Jamaica.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.