Jenna Bush Hager Trolls Sheinelle Jones for Wearing a Bra Under Her Bathing Suit During Spring Break 'Today' Special in Jamaica

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Sheinelle Jones opts for extra protection underneath her swimsuit. During the Friday, March 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager exposed her costar for wearing a bra under her bathing suit during their Today Show special in Jamaica.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones brought 'Today' to Jamaica.

“I learned a little something about Sheinelle…” Bush Hager started. “Only because I love y’all am I letting her reveal this,” Jones said, embarrassed. “Day one, we’re going swimming, and we’re about to go to Dunn’s River, and we brought a change of clothes for our lovely lunch…” the 44-year-old explained. “I say to Sheinelle, ‘Make sure you pack a bra.’ And she said, ‘Honey, I don’t need to pack a bra. I’m wearing one right now under my suit.’ And I said, ‘Wait, what?’”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones wears a bra under her bathing suit.

Jones went on to defend her odd choice. “Honey, we don’t need them on the floor. We need them up!” she exclaimed. “She wears a bra with her bathing suit at all times,” Bush Hager called out of her friend, appalled.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones has never worn a bikini.

“And if I have a little crop top on, I wear a little bandeau. I think it’s just because I’m so…not prude…yeah, prude. I am,” Jones admitted. “I also think because I’m 4’11”, even if you wear bathing suits that are meant [for you], most people aren’t 4’11”, so the suits don’t hug me right. I like a hug when I’m in those suits.” “She’s the only person I’ve ever known who wears a bra and a bathing suit,” Bush Hager concluded.

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Sheinelle Jones Has 'Never Worn a Bikini'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sheinelle Jones joked she'll wear a bikini when she's 97.

Earlier this week, during the Wednesday, March 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the 47-year-old also admitted she doesn’t wear two-piece swimsuits. “I’ve never worn a bikini in my life…maybe one day. I told you, when I’m 97 on a pole,” she joked. Bush Hager agreed she “didn’t wear bikinis either,” but that doesn’t mean they “can’t have fun.”

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'Today' Heads to Jamaica for Spring Break

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube 'Today' brought a sweepstakes winner to Jamaica along with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.