Jenna Bush Hager Trolls Sheinelle Jones for Wearing a Bra Under Her Bathing Suit During Spring Break 'Today' Special in Jamaica
March 27 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Sheinelle Jones opts for extra protection underneath her swimsuit.
During the Friday, March 27, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna Bush Hager exposed her costar for wearing a bra under her bathing suit during their Today Show special in Jamaica.
“I learned a little something about Sheinelle…” Bush Hager started.
“Only because I love y’all am I letting her reveal this,” Jones said, embarrassed.
“Day one, we’re going swimming, and we’re about to go to Dunn’s River, and we brought a change of clothes for our lovely lunch…” the 44-year-old explained. “I say to Sheinelle, ‘Make sure you pack a bra.’ And she said, ‘Honey, I don’t need to pack a bra. I’m wearing one right now under my suit.’ And I said, ‘Wait, what?’”
Jones went on to defend her odd choice.
“Honey, we don’t need them on the floor. We need them up!” she exclaimed.
“She wears a bra with her bathing suit at all times,” Bush Hager called out of her friend, appalled.
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“And if I have a little crop top on, I wear a little bandeau. I think it’s just because I’m so…not prude…yeah, prude. I am,” Jones admitted. “I also think because I’m 4’11”, even if you wear bathing suits that are meant [for you], most people aren’t 4’11”, so the suits don’t hug me right. I like a hug when I’m in those suits.”
“She’s the only person I’ve ever known who wears a bra and a bathing suit,” Bush Hager concluded.
Sheinelle Jones Has 'Never Worn a Bikini'
Earlier this week, during the Wednesday, March 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the 47-year-old also admitted she doesn’t wear two-piece swimsuits.
“I’ve never worn a bikini in my life…maybe one day. I told you, when I’m 97 on a pole,” she joked.
Bush Hager agreed she “didn’t wear bikinis either,” but that doesn’t mean they “can’t have fun.”
'Today' Heads to Jamaica for Spring Break
The ladies streamed TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle from Jamaica on March 26 and 27, featuring food, dancing, sights and island native guests such as Sean Paul and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
“Today is a big day because we have a very exciting announcement…we’re so excited because we’re heading on our first-ever Jenna & Sheinelle girls trip!” Bush Hager announced on February 25. “We’re going to reveal where we’re headed…we’re going to Jamaica!”
She continued, “Okay, guys, we are taking our first girls' trip in style. We’re relaxing on the beach, we're doing some shopping, we’re meeting some local celebrities, and crossing the entire island to see all the fun, warmth, culture and beauty of Jamaica.”