Jenna Bush Hager Applauds 'Dearest Friend' Savannah Guthrie After Vulnerable Interview About Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'We Love Our Girl'
March 26 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Jenna Bush Hager sent Savannah Guthrie thoughts and prayers from abroad.
During the Thursday, March 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, streamed from Jamaica, the media personality, 44, praised Guthrie’s candid interview with Hoda Kotb about her mother’s disappearance.
“We are here by the Caribbean Sea, the wind in our hair, but our hearts are also with our dearest friend, Savannah,” Bush Hager expressed. “She spoke out today to Hoda, and it’s hard. Life is this crazy thing of happiness and joy — we’re surrounded with all of you [in Jamaica and] so happy you’re here — and also pain. When you love somebody the way we love our girl, you can’t help but feel like she’s with us.”
The Today host maintained that traveling to the tropical destination reminded her of Guthrie’s connection to her religion.
“It’s hard to come to a place like this and not feel close to God,” said Bush Hager. “She talked a lot about her faith. This has been planned for months and months, and it’s important that we’re here, because if anyone knows the type of resilience that Savannah is fighting for every day, it is the people of Jamaica. They fight for their joy.”
Co-host Sheinelle Jones added, “If we’re going to find a common thread, it’s hope, and it’s resilience…it is so much love.”
Savannah Guthrie Sobs in Emotional First Interview After Mom Nancy's Disappearance
- Jenna Bush Hager Cries While Discussing Vigil for Friend Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom in Heartbreaking Moment
- Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'
- Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Co-Hosts and Archbishop of New York Pray On-Air for Her Mother's Safe Return as Search Enters Week 3
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Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1. Her kidnappers demanded millions in ransom, which the Guthrie family offered to pay. However, the 84-year-old has not returned home.
During Thursday’s interview, Savannah addressed whether she believes her fame had anything to do with the kidnapping.
Savannah Guthrie Wonders If She's to Blame for Mom's Alleged Abduction
"I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know,” she said. “Honestly, we don’t know anything. We don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense, but that’s probably… which is too much to bear. To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me? Can I just say, I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry."
'We Are in Agony. It's Unbearable'
Savannah’s emotions were palpable as she continued to plead for her mother to return home safely.
“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night,” the 54-year-old said, teary-eyed. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”