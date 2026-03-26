or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jenna bush hager
OK LogoNEWS

Jenna Bush Hager Applauds 'Dearest Friend' Savannah Guthrie After Vulnerable Interview About Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'We Love Our Girl'

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones and Savannah Guthrie
Source: TODAY/TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager applauded 'dearest friend' Savannah Guthrie's emotional interview with Hoda Kotb about her mom Nancy's disappearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 26 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager sent Savannah Guthrie thoughts and prayers from abroad.

During the Thursday, March 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, streamed from Jamaica, the media personality, 44, praised Guthrie’s candid interview with Hoda Kotb about her mother’s disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle' took their show to Jamaica.

“We are here by the Caribbean Sea, the wind in our hair, but our hearts are also with our dearest friend, Savannah,” Bush Hager expressed. “She spoke out today to Hoda, and it’s hard. Life is this crazy thing of happiness and joy — we’re surrounded with all of you [in Jamaica and] so happy you’re here — and also pain. When you love somebody the way we love our girl, you can’t help but feel like she’s with us.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager praised her friend Savannah Guthrie.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager praised her friend Savannah Guthrie.

The Today host maintained that traveling to the tropical destination reminded her of Guthrie’s connection to her religion.

“It’s hard to come to a place like this and not feel close to God,” said Bush Hager. “She talked a lot about her faith. This has been planned for months and months, and it’s important that we’re here, because if anyone knows the type of resilience that Savannah is fighting for every day, it is the people of Jamaica. They fight for their joy.”

Co-host Sheinelle Jones added, “If we’re going to find a common thread, it’s hope, and it’s resilience…it is so much love.”

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Sobs in Emotional First Interview After Mom Nancy's Disappearance

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Savannah Guthrie gave an emotional interview about her mother's disappearance.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie gave an emotional interview about her mother's disappearance.

Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1. Her kidnappers demanded millions in ransom, which the Guthrie family offered to pay. However, the 84-year-old has not returned home.

During Thursday’s interview, Savannah addressed whether she believes her fame had anything to do with the kidnapping.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Wonders If She's to Blame for Mom's Alleged Abduction

Image of Savannah Guthrie hopes her fame does not have to do with mom Nancy's disappearance.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie hopes her fame does not have to do with mom Nancy's disappearance.

"I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know,” she said. “Honestly, we don’t know anything. We don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense, but that’s probably… which is too much to bear. To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me? Can I just say, I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

'We Are in Agony. It's Unbearable'

Image of Nancy Guthrie went missing in February.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Nancy Guthrie went missing in February.

Savannah’s emotions were palpable as she continued to plead for her mother to return home safely.

“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night,” the 54-year-old said, teary-eyed. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.