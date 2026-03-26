Jenna Bush Hager Applauds 'Dearest Friend' Savannah Guthrie After Vulnerable Interview About Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'We Love Our Girl'

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle' took their show to Jamaica.

“We are here by the Caribbean Sea, the wind in our hair, but our hearts are also with our dearest friend, Savannah,” Bush Hager expressed. “She spoke out today to Hoda, and it’s hard. Life is this crazy thing of happiness and joy — we’re surrounded with all of you [in Jamaica and] so happy you’re here — and also pain. When you love somebody the way we love our girl, you can’t help but feel like she’s with us.”

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager praised her friend Savannah Guthrie.

The Today host maintained that traveling to the tropical destination reminded her of Guthrie’s connection to her religion. “It’s hard to come to a place like this and not feel close to God,” said Bush Hager. “She talked a lot about her faith. This has been planned for months and months, and it’s important that we’re here, because if anyone knows the type of resilience that Savannah is fighting for every day, it is the people of Jamaica. They fight for their joy.” Co-host Sheinelle Jones added, “If we’re going to find a common thread, it’s hope, and it’s resilience…it is so much love.”

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Savannah Guthrie Sobs in Emotional First Interview After Mom Nancy's Disappearance

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie gave an emotional interview about her mother's disappearance.

Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1. Her kidnappers demanded millions in ransom, which the Guthrie family offered to pay. However, the 84-year-old has not returned home. During Thursday’s interview, Savannah addressed whether she believes her fame had anything to do with the kidnapping.

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Savannah Guthrie Wonders If She's to Blame for Mom's Alleged Abduction

Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie hopes her fame does not have to do with mom Nancy's disappearance.

"I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know,” she said. “Honestly, we don’t know anything. We don’t know anything. So I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, ‘Oh, that lady has money, we could make a quick buck.’ That would make sense, but that’s probably… which is too much to bear. To think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me? Can I just say, I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m just so sorry. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry."

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'We Are in Agony. It's Unbearable'

Source: TODAY/YouTube Nancy Guthrie went missing in February.