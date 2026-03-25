Sheinelle Jones Admits She’s 'Never Worn a Bikini' as 'Today' Show Heads on Spring Break to Jamaica
March 25 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Sheinelle Jones is not a fan of showing skin while under the sun.
During the Wednesday, March 25, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the 47-year-old admitted she’s “never worn a bikini.”
Jones and co-host Jenna Bush Hager were answering a fan’s “social dilemma” about wearing a two-piece on a tropical beach trip with work colleagues when they began to consider their own vacation wardrobes.
Sheinelle Jones 'Never' Sported a Two-Piece Bathing Suit
“I’ve never worn a bikini in my life…maybe one day. I told you, when I’m 97 on a pole,” she teased.
Bush Hager noted she “didn’t wear bikinis either,” but that doesn’t mean they “can’t have fun.”
“Did you write this one?” she accused her costar of sending in a “fan” question.
“No!” Jones insisted.
Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones Are Taking 'Today' to Jamaica
Bush Hager said they are “definitely going to go out one night” when they take TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle to Jamaica for a spring break special on March 26 and 27.
“Oh, is that a plan?” Jones asked.
“Remember? I said I want to see you on a table,” Bush Hager quipped.
“Is it my time? Well, no, there can’t be cameras. I want to live like you did,” the widow expressed.
“Well, there were cameras, unfortunately,” the former first daughter joked.
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On February 25, the ladies revealed they would be bringing their talk show to Jamaica for a change of scenery the following month.
“Today is a big day because we have a very exciting announcement…we’re so excited because we’re heading on our first-ever Jenna & Sheinelle girls trip!” the 44-year-old exclaimed at the time. “We’re going to reveal where we’re headed…we’re going to Jamaica!”
“I feel like we’re on a game show or something,” Jones laughed as producers brought her a tropical drink. Bush Hager winced as she took a sip.
“It tastes like sunscreen,” she cringed before diving into the details of the tropical getaway. “Okay, guys, we are taking our first girls' trip in style. We’re relaxing on the beach, we're doing some shopping, we’re meeting some local celebrities, and crossing the entire island to see all the fun, warmth, culture and beauty of Jamaica.”
“So, here’s the deal. It only gets better, because we are going to be kicking back, relaxing by the pool at the all-inclusive, adults-only Sandals Dunn’s River Resort in Ocho Rios,” Jones added.
The women also opened up a sweepstakes where one lucky fan and their guest would win the same experience and be invited alongside the stars.