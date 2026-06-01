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Jenna Bush Hager Confesses Unexpected Person She Slept in Bed With Night Before Her Wedding to Husband Henry

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager spent the evening before her wedding with her sister rather than groom, Henry Hager.

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June 1 2026, Updated 5:03 p.m. ET

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Jenna Bush Hager spent her last few hours as a single woman with an unexpected person by her side.

During the Monday, June 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the host, 44, revealed she spent the night with her twin sister, Barbara, before the festivities at her parents’ Texas ranch.

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'That Is the Sweetest Thing!'

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.

“There was really bad weather the night before and my mom woke Barbara and I up — we slept together because we're twins,” she recalled.

“Wait, the night before your wedding you slept with your sister?” co-host Sheinelle Jones asked. “Awww, that is the sweetest thing!”

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager has a twin sister, Barbara.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager has a twin sister, Barbara.

However, the siblings’ mom, Laura Bush, 79, wasn’t as amused.

"She was like, ‘We need to change the sheets!' And Barbara was like, ‘Gross, Mom! This isn't The Other Boleyn Girl!' ” Jenna recounted, alluding to King Henry VIII arranging romantic meetings with Anne Boleyn and her sister, Mary.

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Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager share three kids.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager share three kids.

“My mom was like, ‘Girls, get out of bed! A tornado came and hit the tent, but everything's fine!'" the media personality continued. “And we were like… she's a very calm lady, but we were like, ‘Huh?'”

Jenna and her husband, Henry, 48, tied the knot in 2008 at her parents' Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Tx. The couple shares three kids: Mila, 13, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6.

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Jenna Bush Hager's Dad George W. Bush Knew She Was Going to Marry Henry

Image of Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager got married at her parents' ranch in Texas.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager got married at her parents' ranch in Texas.

During the Friday, May 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, Jenna remembered the moment her father, George W. Bush, knew she and Henry were destined to marry. The lovebirds embarked on what the former president referred to as a “make-or-break tour” starting at her grandma Jenna’s home in west Texas.

“She packed us up a little cooler with some snacks from Southwest Airlines, some peanuts and such,” Jenna recalled. “And then we drove to Portland, Oregon. We hiked the Grand Canyon. We camped out in West Texas…and my dad was like, ‘If y’all get home and still like each other, I bet you’ll get married.’ And we did.”

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George W. Bush Thinks Daughter Jenna Married a 'Really Good Guy'

Image of George W. Bush said Jenna Bush Hager's wedding was 'spectacular.'
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

George W. Bush said Jenna Bush Hager's wedding was 'spectacular.'

George gushed over his daughter’s wedding in a radio broadcast following the 2008 nuptials.

"This is a joyous occasion for our family as we celebrate the happy life ahead of [Jenna] and her husband, Henry," he said at the time. "Our little girl, Jenna, married a really good guy.”

The 79-year-old added, "The wedding was spectacular. It's all we could have hoped for ... It was just a special day and a wonderful day, and we're mighty blessed."

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