Jenna Bush Hager Wants to 'Set Up' Former Co-Host Hoda Kotb With a New Man: 'I've Been in a Drought'

This was not the first time Bush Hager encouraged Kotb, 60, to find a new man, as during an April episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she recounted trying to set her up with Lenny Kravitz.

"There was a period where I was trying to set Hoda up with him, because she –– like every other woman in the world –– finds him irresistible," she spilled.

Bush Hager attempted to play matchmaker in September 2024 when the rockstar appeared on TODAY.

"He was wearing like a mesh top and leather pants, and I was, like, trying to set them up," she recalled, noting he was "so friendly" that it felt like she was "setting up [her] uncle with Hoda."