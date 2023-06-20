OK Magazine
Hoda Kotb Praises Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman as 'Today' Star Continues to Search for New Love

By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Hoda Kotb still has major love for Joel Schiffman!

The Today anchor took to Instagram on Sunday, June 18, to wish her ex-fiancé a happy Father's Day and show her gratitude for the way he parents their girls Haley, 6, and Hope, 3.

"Happy father’s day to a great dad!!" Kotb wrote alongside an adorable photo of the businessman and their two daughters with smiles from ear-to-ear.

The former couple — who called it quits in January 2022 — have done their best to coparent and maintain a healthy dynamic after ending their 8 year romance. In the meantime, the journalist has not shied away from getting back on the dating scene now that she's single — and her pals are setting her up!

"Truthfully, Jenna [Bush Hager] sent me a text on some guy who she says I'm going out with," Kotb revealed during a recent interview. "He seems very cute. I haven't met him yet, but Jenna is true to form. She said she's gonna set me up and she never disappoints."

"He is not a celebrity. He's an architect," the mother-of-two spilled about the mystery man, while noting that she "isn't sure anymore" if she truly cares about what a potential suitor does for a living. "I almost sometimes would like not to know what they did and then after three weeks for them to tell you."

The arranged date by her morning show cohost comes as insiders close to Kotb say she feels as if this is the right moment to find someone special. "She's not signing up for dating apps, but she's making it clear to friends she would like to meet Mr. Right," the source admitted of the television star getting back out there.

"Kathie Lee has found love again and Maria Shriver is happy with her man," the source pointed out about her divorced friends. "They're helping Hoda because clearly what she's doing so far hasn't worked."

