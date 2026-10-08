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Jenna Dewan's Fiancé Steve Kazee Says He's 'Unbothered' by Her Chemistry With 'DWTS' Partner Val Chmerkovskiy

image of Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/MEGA

Steve Kazee defended Jenna Dewan's 'chemistry' with his 'DWTS' partner.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, fired back at critics questioning her chemistry with Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy after their latest performance.

After a blogger highlighted viewers' claims that Dewan was "a bit too touchy" with Chmerkovskiy during the latest episode, Kazee took to the comments section to defend his fiancée.

He said, “They don’t have chemistry. They have too much chemistry. They have chemistry in the wrong place. Make up your minds. Y’all really got too much time on your hands. The spouses are unbothered. Stay hatin.”

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Source: @KR1STINDAVIS/INSTAGRAM

Steve Kazee called his partner a 'queen.'

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Steve Kazee Defends Jenna Dewan Against Critics

image of Jenna Dewan is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.
Source: @JENNADEWAN/INSTAGRAM

Jenna Dewan is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Kazee, who has been with Dewan since 2018, called out critics for disrespecting his fiancée's performance.

He noted, “Also put some respect on my queen's name and at least pronounce her name correctly when you try to slander her.”

“The amount of literal blood, sweat, and tears she has poured into this journey over the last month has been beyond amazing to witness. The hours, the bruises, the blisters, the exhaustion, the nerves, the constant push to get better. She has given herself completely to this experience, and somehow, through all of it, she is joy," he added.

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'The Rookie' Star Scores Big

image of Jenna Dewan earned the highest score of the season.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/MEGA

Jenna Dewan earned the highest score of the season.

The controversy comes after Dewan and Chmerkovskiy received positive feedback for their DWTS rumba performance to Mariah Carey's "My All" during an episode dedicated to the singer's music.

Dewan earned her highest score of the season, with judge Derek Hough praising her performance.

"All I have to say is, ‘There she is. Jenna Dewan has entered the ballroom,’” Hough said.

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Inside Her Dance Background

image of Jenna Dewan revealed how her dance training helped her on 'DWTS.'
Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA

Jenna Dewan revealed how her dance training helped her on 'DWTS.'

The Witches of East End actress defended her casting despite having dance experience.

“I do not know how to ballroom dance. Let’s be clear. It’s two different languages. There’s parts of my dance training that’s helpful, obviously. I’ve learned choreography, I can perform, but there is a certain sense of unlearning for me. It’s a new technique, brand new technique. It almost threw me off initially because I had to unlearn a lot of — I don’t want to say bad habits — but just habits of the style that I’m used to," she said in an interview.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan's Family Life

image of Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan share one son and one daughter.
Source: MEGA

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan share one son and one daughter.

Kazee, who won a Tony Award in 2012 for playing Guy in the Broadway musical Once, and Dewan announced their engagement in February 2020. They welcomed their son, Callum, the following month, and their daughter, Rhiannon, was born in February 2024.

Dewan shares a daughter with her former husband, Channing Tatum: Everly "Evie" Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum.

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