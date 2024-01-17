Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant With Her Third and Final Child: 'I'm Trying to Enjoy It All'
Jenna Dewan is pregnant with baby No. 3 (her second with partner Steve Kazee)!
The dancer, 43, revealed the exciting news while speaking to Romper in a new interview, published on Wednesday, January 17.
Dewan, who shares son Callum, 3, with Kazee and daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum, is happier to have this baby when the world isn't locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was wild to be postpartum at the same time as all those changes in the world,” she admitted. “Then also having all that downtime to really nest, but then also being afraid.”
Now that Dewan is in her 40s, she shared this pregnancy and postpartum experience might be different than when she was carrying Everly.
“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she said. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”
Meanwhile, Callum is psyched to welcome another sibling, and he's even curious about the process. “[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way,'" she shared, adding that she and Kazee, 48, won't find out the s-- of the baby ahead of time.
The Rookie star is cherishing this moment in her life since this will be her last child, and she is looking forward to Kazee being a father-of-two.
“You don’t race to the end because this is the last time,” she noted. “So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”
“He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” she added. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”
“I really love being a mom,” she declared. “That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”
In September 2023, the Step Up alum admitted motherhood has only made her more confident.
"Almost the second I was pregnant with Evie, I was like, 'This is my priority. This is my purpose.' This is your child and you need to be there as a parent, and everything fell into place after that, which was amazing. It gives you a lot of purpose," she told Morning Honey. "All this stress that didn't matter and work stuff that bothered me went quiet and what was really important shined through. It happened almost immediately."