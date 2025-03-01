NEWS Jenna Jameson Files for Divorce From Estranged Wife Jessi Lawless After On-Again, Off-Again Relationship Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless tied the knot in May 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless’ split is finally official. On Thursday, February 27, the adult film star, 50, filed for divorce from the podcaster after they tied the knot in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson requested to keep her 'multiple luxury handbags' in her divorce filing.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair originally split about a year ago due to the blonde beauty’s alleged drinking problem, though they had yet to go through the process of legally ending their romance. Jameson filed the paperwork in Clark County, Nev., after she supposedly attempted to get back together with Lawless repeatedly.

Article continues below advertisement

In the filing, the businesswoman requested to keep her “multiple luxury handbags” and fine jewelry, citing her Chanel and Louis Vuitton purses, Cartier band, Jewish faith necklace and her dad’s necklace. She also asked that her clothing and paintings are not divided. Lawless then addressed the breakup on Friday, February 28, noting that Jameson tried to rekindle their flame, but the “Born Lawless” host was “unwilling to entertain her advances.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennailluminated/Instagram Jenna Jameson also requested her personal items, such as clothing and paintings, not to be split equally.

Article continues below advertisement

“She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging,” Lawless said of her soon-to-be ex-wife. The influencer noted that she’s “moved on” from Jameson with her girlfriend, Christian Ghidina, who she’s been seeing for eight months.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawless gushed over her boo, saying, the model is “beyond patient and understanding,” and that “she’s kept me sane” through her split. “I’m thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go,” Lawless shared.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jessi Lawless addressed the filing, claiming Jenna Jameson wanted to get back together.

Article continues below advertisement

The barber also posted a clip announcing their divorce on social media, which showed her and Ghidina celebrating. Jameson also uploaded a message when the duo originally split in April 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

“I told her in the beginning of her relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances,” she stated at the time. Lawless explained that Jameson began drinking again when she went on a trip to Chicago.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram On her podcast, Jessi Lawless explained she has 'moved on' from Jenna Jameson with her girlfriend, Christian Ghidina.

Article continues below advertisement

“Then when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her I had pictures,” she recalled, though Lawless said she loved Jameson with all her heart and wished her the best.