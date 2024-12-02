Jenna Jameson Strips Down to Just Her Underwear in Racy Snap

Earlier this year, Jameson, who split from wife Jessi Lawless in April but are now working things out, shared a positive update on health after doctors erroneously told her she only had six months to a year to live.

"It started very suddenly," Jameson told Entertainment Tonight. "I was doing very well and then I just started collapsing and lost my ability to walk and they admitted me into the hospital. I think I spent about nine months in the hospital."

While at the hospital, doctors "could not put their finger on what it was" and ended up diagnosing her "with a multitude of things," including Guillain-Barré syndrome and blood cancer.

"When I was first told that I didn't have very long to live, I think I just balled up," she admitted. "I didn't really know how to digest that."