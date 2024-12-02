Jenna Jameson Strips Down to Just Her Underwear in Racy Snap
Jenna Jameson isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got!
"In love with love," the blonde babe, 50, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black turtleneck with lace underwear on Sunday, December 1.
Of course, people were excited to see the businesswoman looking happy and healthy, especially after dealing with health woes over the past year.
"As you should be you're JJ an iconic goddess 💖 love you queen 😍😘💕," one person wrote, while another said, "Yes girl! Only we can love ourselves like noone else can! Love you 😘 pretty girl🖤."
A third person added: "Stunning....🔥🔥🔥."
Earlier this year, Jameson, who split from wife Jessi Lawless in April but are now working things out, shared a positive update on health after doctors erroneously told her she only had six months to a year to live.
"It started very suddenly," Jameson told Entertainment Tonight. "I was doing very well and then I just started collapsing and lost my ability to walk and they admitted me into the hospital. I think I spent about nine months in the hospital."
While at the hospital, doctors "could not put their finger on what it was" and ended up diagnosing her "with a multitude of things," including Guillain-Barré syndrome and blood cancer.
"When I was first told that I didn't have very long to live, I think I just balled up," she admitted. "I didn't really know how to digest that."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Instead of being upset, Jameson declared she had to "take my health into my own hands."
"I put myself in a wheelchair and I wheeled myself out of the hospital," Jameson said. "... I ended up just taking everything into my own hands and making it happen. I knew that I still had so much life left to live."
"It was around nine months that I was in the hospital. I was just feeling stagnant," she added. "They were just testing me and taking blood, and I just felt terrible. I think a lot of it was the emotional aspect of being sequestered, and nobody's coming to see you, and just not knowing what's going on around you. I just decided, good or bad, I'm getting out of here and I'm going to go at it holistically."
Fortunately, it seems like Jameson has come out on the other side.
"Here's a reminder. Count your blessings and be thankful," she wrote on Instagram in March. "I lost the ability to walk over a year ago and thought I was done. I fought my way back and I'm steadily trying to become a better human on the outside, but more importantly on the inside. On this new moon, today, I am manifesting kindness. Love. Happiness. Join me."