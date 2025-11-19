or
Jenna Jameson Flaunts Backside in Hot Pink Backless Dress After Ditching Adult Film and 'Finding Jesus': See Photos

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson dared to bare it all and showed off her backside in a hot pink backless maxi gown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Jenna Jameson is showing off her curves in a plunging backless dress.

“Always purposeful,” Jameson, 51, captioned a carousel of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, November 18.

Jenna Jameson Showed Off Her Backside

In the photo, the former adult film actress (real name Jenna Marie Massoli) posed in front of a vintage store decked out for Christmas, wearing a hot pink backless maxi gown that highlighted her backside and full tattoo sleeve. She completed the look with a full glam makeup look and her platinum blonde hair styled in a high ponytail.

“Such a pretty girl! She looks soo happy!!” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another follower added, “Wonderful woman and Wonderful 👗 dress … hope you've had fun.”

One person compared her to the 1965 fantasy sitcom starring Barbara Eden, writing, “Very I Dream of Jeannie look.”

Jenna Jameson Converted to Christianity

Jameson, once one of the most recognizable names in the adult entertainment industry in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, revealed that she “found her faith again” and returned to a branch of Christianity after previously converting to Judaism in 2015.

“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she captioned an Instagram Reel on November 9, over a voiceover that said she was “switching sides.”

Jenna Jameson Thanked Her Partner During Spiritual Journey

Later that month, she explained how her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, was the person to help her embrace her spiritual journey.

“I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life,” the model told a news outlet in an interview published on November 18. “She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus.”

Jenna Jameson Hard-launched Romance Earlier This Year

Ocampo and Jameson hard-launched their romance earlier this year, with Jameson admitting that her partner wasn’t initially familiar with her past as an adult entertainer. Jameson announced her retirement from the industry in 2008, making a brief return in 2012, and has instead appeared on MyFreeCams, which is a community of online s-- records.

“I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, ‘Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?’” she recounted. “And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was.”

