or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > jenna jameson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hard-Launched! Inside Jenna Jameson's Romance With Mil R. Ocampo Following Her Divorce From Jessi Lawless

jenna jameson mil r ocampo relationship what to know
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson confirmed her romance with Mil R. Ocampo in March, just weeks after filing for divorce from Jessi Lawless.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 21 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson Alluded to Her Relationship With Mil R. Ocampo in February

jenna jameson mil r ocampo relationship what to know
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson is dating voice actor Mil R. Ocampo.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Jenna Jameson's quest to find love again has come to a close.

The former adult film star moved on with Mil R. Ocampo after going through three failed marriages. She subtly hinted at their relationship in February when she posted a cropped photo of herself kissing her new lover's head.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson and Mil R. Ocampo Began Dating After Her Divorce From Jessi Lawless

jenna jameson mil r ocampo relationship what to know
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson moved on with Mil R. Ocampo after her split from Jessi Lawless.

On February 27, James filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless after more than two years of marriage. While the filing, obtained by a news outlet, did not share the reason for their split, it confirmed the ex-couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas on May 22, 2023.

"She tried to rekindle the relationship multiple times but I was unwilling to entertain her advances," Lawless said in a statement to People. "She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging."

The retired stylist confirmed she began dating Christian Ghidina eight months before Jameson submitted the divorce papers in Clark County, Nev.

"She's been beyond patient and understanding through this whole ordeal im grateful for Christian, she's kept me sane through navigating the Jameson triangle. I'm thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She's made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I'm just glad she's finally letting that go," Lawless continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson Hard-Launched Her Relationship With Mil R. Ocampo

jenna jameson mil r ocampo relationship what to know
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson has been married three times.

MORE ON:
jenna jameson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Just weeks after filing for divorce, Jameson debuted her relationship with Ocampo on Instagram.

"Hard launch…" she captioned one post, which finally showed her partner's face.

"Her brain though… it outshines her exterior, which I didn't think possible," Jameson wrote in another update.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson and Mil R. Ocampo Share Sweet Posts Online

jenna jameson mil r ocampo relationship what to know
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless were married from 2023 to 2025.

After going public with their relationship, both Jameson and Ocampo began filling their social media pages with sweet snaps and clips.

In April, the businesswoman posed with her lover while in a museum.

"You heal me. @milsocampo," she captioned the upload.

Jameson also recorded the two of them cuddling on a couch with their dog in June, writing, "Easy beautiful morning. @milsocampo."

Article continues below advertisement

Mil R. Ocampo Guides Jenna Jameson on Her Spiritual Path

jenna jameson mil r ocampo relationship what to know
Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson made things Instagram official with Mil R. Ocampo.

In a November interview with Us Weekly, Jameson gushed about Ocampo, who reportedly "inspired" her to find Jesus.

"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," she told the outlet. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

According to Jameson, she is "at peace and incredibly happy" as Ocampo "understands [her]." She added they "love going on camping trips, antique hunting and [Ocampo] smiles and patiently waits while [Jameson] shop."

She also reflected on their first meeting and on Ocampo's unfamiliarity with her past work as an adult entertainer.

"I didn't bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, 'Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?' And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That's when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was," she continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.