Hard-Launched! Inside Jenna Jameson's Romance With Mil R. Ocampo Following Her Divorce From Jessi Lawless

Jenna Jameson Alluded to Her Relationship With Mil R. Ocampo in February

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson is dating voice actor Mil R. Ocampo.

Jenna Jameson's quest to find love again has come to a close. The former adult film star moved on with Mil R. Ocampo after going through three failed marriages. She subtly hinted at their relationship in February when she posted a cropped photo of herself kissing her new lover's head.

Jenna Jameson and Mil R. Ocampo Began Dating After Her Divorce From Jessi Lawless

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson moved on with Mil R. Ocampo after her split from Jessi Lawless.

On February 27, James filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless after more than two years of marriage. While the filing, obtained by a news outlet, did not share the reason for their split, it confirmed the ex-couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas on May 22, 2023. "She tried to rekindle the relationship multiple times but I was unwilling to entertain her advances," Lawless said in a statement to People. "She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging." The retired stylist confirmed she began dating Christian Ghidina eight months before Jameson submitted the divorce papers in Clark County, Nev. "She's been beyond patient and understanding through this whole ordeal im grateful for Christian, she's kept me sane through navigating the Jameson triangle. I'm thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She's made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I'm just glad she's finally letting that go," Lawless continued.

Jenna Jameson Hard-Launched Her Relationship With Mil R. Ocampo

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson has been married three times.

Just weeks after filing for divorce, Jameson debuted her relationship with Ocampo on Instagram. "Hard launch…" she captioned one post, which finally showed her partner's face. "Her brain though… it outshines her exterior, which I didn't think possible," Jameson wrote in another update.

Jenna Jameson and Mil R. Ocampo Share Sweet Posts Online

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless were married from 2023 to 2025.

After going public with their relationship, both Jameson and Ocampo began filling their social media pages with sweet snaps and clips. In April, the businesswoman posed with her lover while in a museum. "You heal me. @milsocampo," she captioned the upload. Jameson also recorded the two of them cuddling on a couch with their dog in June, writing, "Easy beautiful morning. @milsocampo."

Mil R. Ocampo Guides Jenna Jameson on Her Spiritual Path

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson made things Instagram official with Mil R. Ocampo.