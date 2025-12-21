Hard-Launched! Inside Jenna Jameson's Romance With Mil R. Ocampo Following Her Divorce From Jessi Lawless
Dec. 21 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Jenna Jameson Alluded to Her Relationship With Mil R. Ocampo in February
Jenna Jameson's quest to find love again has come to a close.
The former adult film star moved on with Mil R. Ocampo after going through three failed marriages. She subtly hinted at their relationship in February when she posted a cropped photo of herself kissing her new lover's head.
Jenna Jameson and Mil R. Ocampo Began Dating After Her Divorce From Jessi Lawless
On February 27, James filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless after more than two years of marriage. While the filing, obtained by a news outlet, did not share the reason for their split, it confirmed the ex-couple exchanged vows in Las Vegas on May 22, 2023.
"She tried to rekindle the relationship multiple times but I was unwilling to entertain her advances," Lawless said in a statement to People. "She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging."
The retired stylist confirmed she began dating Christian Ghidina eight months before Jameson submitted the divorce papers in Clark County, Nev.
"She's been beyond patient and understanding through this whole ordeal im grateful for Christian, she's kept me sane through navigating the Jameson triangle. I'm thankful that it looks like Jenna might be moving on now as well. She's made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I'm just glad she's finally letting that go," Lawless continued.
Jenna Jameson Hard-Launched Her Relationship With Mil R. Ocampo
- Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor 6 Months After Sofía Vergara Split
- Joe Manganiello and Girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor Go Instagram Official After Romantic Valentine's Day Celebrations: Photos
- Joshua Jackson's New Romance With Lupita Nyong’o Is 'Serious' — Months After Actor Split From Jodie Turner-Smith
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just weeks after filing for divorce, Jameson debuted her relationship with Ocampo on Instagram.
"Hard launch…" she captioned one post, which finally showed her partner's face.
"Her brain though… it outshines her exterior, which I didn't think possible," Jameson wrote in another update.
Jenna Jameson and Mil R. Ocampo Share Sweet Posts Online
After going public with their relationship, both Jameson and Ocampo began filling their social media pages with sweet snaps and clips.
In April, the businesswoman posed with her lover while in a museum.
"You heal me. @milsocampo," she captioned the upload.
Jameson also recorded the two of them cuddling on a couch with their dog in June, writing, "Easy beautiful morning. @milsocampo."
Mil R. Ocampo Guides Jenna Jameson on Her Spiritual Path
In a November interview with Us Weekly, Jameson gushed about Ocampo, who reportedly "inspired" her to find Jesus.
"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," she told the outlet. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."
According to Jameson, she is "at peace and incredibly happy" as Ocampo "understands [her]." She added they "love going on camping trips, antique hunting and [Ocampo] smiles and patiently waits while [Jameson] shop."
She also reflected on their first meeting and on Ocampo's unfamiliarity with her past work as an adult entertainer.
"I didn't bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, 'Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?' And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That's when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was," she continued.