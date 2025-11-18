or
Former Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Reveals What 'Inspired' Her to Run 'Straight Into the Arms of Jesus'

Jenna Jameson's partner, Mil R. Ocampo, 'inspired' her to 'worship Jesus.'

Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

Jenna Jameson has one person to thank for her latest spiritual journey — and that's her partner, Mil R. Ocampo.

In a new interview published Tuesday, November 18, the former adult film star opened up about what led her to faith after leaving the explicit industry to seek a religious path.

Jameson said it was her lover who became the 51-year-old's motivation throughout 2025.

Jenna Jameson said she's 'incredibly happy' with her partner, Mil R. Ocampo.

"I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life," Jameson gushed while speaking to Us Weekly. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

Reflecting on her romance, Jameson admitted things between her and Ocampo are going "better than I ever thought possible."

"I'm at peace and incredibly happy, she understands me," Jameson added, spilling details about their everyday life.

Jameson said she and Ocampo "love going on camping trips, antique hunting and she smiles and patiently waits while I shop."

Jenna Jameson hard-launched her and Mil R. Ocampo's relationship in March 2025.

While Jameson was one of the most famous adult entertainment performers during the late 1990s and 2000s, Ocampo had no idea about her partner's scandalous past when they first met.

"I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, ‘Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?'" Jameson recalled. "And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was."

Jenna Jameson Hard-Launched Her New Romance in March

Jenna Jameson left the adult film industry in 2008.

Jameson and Ocampo ultimately hard-launched their relationship via Instagram back in March — one month after the celebrity filed for divorce from Jessi Lawless.

Although Ocampo has helped Jameson embrace her faith, she wasn't the reason the adult film star left her career behind in 2008.

Jameson briefly returned to the industry in 2013 via the online s-- worker platform MyFreeCams, but has not performed in any actual p--- videos since she ditched the job.

Jenna Jameson Explains Why She Ditched Judaism

Jenna Jameson converted to Judaism in 2015 but turned to Christianity this year.

During her recent interview, Jameson gave an update on her religious beliefs. The star converted to Judaism in 2015 before finding her "faith again" in Christianity this year.

"I love Judaism and I still feel incredibly connected to it," she shared. "Recently, over the last year, I felt a pull on my heart, though. My partner is incredibly well versed in Christianity and has helped guide me when I expressed interest."

Jameson recently expressed her hope to help others "find Jesus too" via social media while revealing she had gotten baptized.

"I've had a fringe few that have had rotten things to say about my past, and my sexuality, but I know in my heart that Jesus loves me fully, even in my brokenness," she reflected. "I was overwhelmed by the beautiful outpouring of love from so many of my followers, and even from well-known pastors with a huge reach."

