NEWS Jenna Jameson Says 'Psychos' Doxing Her Location Forces Her to Use AI in Background of Her Posts Source: mega Jenna Jameson told followers why she uses AI in her social media posts. Brittany Vincent Sept. 11 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jenna Jameson explained that the AI backgrounds in some of her photos are a method she has to use to keep herself safe. The former adult film star, 52, told followers via Instagram on Thursday, September 10, that she changes the backgrounds of her images because people have posted her home address online, forcing her to obscure any detail that could reveal where she lives. She directed her video message at those responsible, saying they know who they are.

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Addressing the Harassment

Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM 'I have absolute psychos that dox my literal address online, and you know who you are,' Jenna Jameson said to critics.

"Hey guys, just popping on here to let you know that if I have an AI background in my photos, that's because people dox where I live," she said. "So I have to change the backgrounds because I have absolute psychos that dox my literal address online, and you know who you are." She asked critics to stop objecting to the edits, adding, "So let's not get mad when I change my backgrounds. See how that works? It's not rocket science."

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A Response to Her Edited Photos

Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM Jameson has been criticized in recent months for over-editing her images.

The statement reframes a running dispute over Jameson's use of AI and filters. Recently, she's repeatedly been criticized by social media users who accused her of over-editing her images, with some claiming her photos looked nothing like her. She had previously answered that criticism by calling photo editing a creative outlet and, at one point, she posted an unedited selfie to get back at a troll.

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A Real Safety Threat

Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM Digital safety experts consider doxxing a serious form of harassment because it can expose targets to stalking, intimidation and in-person threats.

The practice Jameson described, doxxing, involves publishing someone's private information, such as a home address, online without consent. Digital safety experts consider it a serious form of harassment because it can expose individuals to stalking, intimidation and in-person threats. It typically disproportionately affects women and public figures. Obscuring identifying details in photos, including backgrounds that might reveal a location, is one step that's commonly recommended for people who have been targeted.

Jenna's New Chapter

Source: @JENNACANTLOSE/INSTAGRAM The star married Milagros Ocampo in 2026.