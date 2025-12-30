Jenna Jameson Says 2025 Was Her 'Year of Growth and Redemption' After Ditching Adult Film Industry and Finding Jesus

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson is feeling better than ever amid her healing journey. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 30, the former adult film star, 51, posted a selfie with her pup and shared that 2025 was her "year of growth and redemption." "These two blondies love you!" she wrote. "Let’s make 2026 fabulous ❤️‍🔥."

Jenna Jameson's 'Healing' Journey

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson has been candid about her 'healing' journey.

Jameson, who has become a born-again Christian, has been candid about her physical and spiritual transformation recently. On December 9, she happily revealed her hair had grown back after she suffered from hair loss during an emotional rough patch. "Vulnerable post. Look at what God’s love can do," she captioned the post. "I was so incredibly lost and deep in sadness that my hair fell out." The Private Parts star continued, "Slowly but surely, walking with Jesus and finding my footing… my whole entire being is healing."

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson revealed her hair fell out when she was feeling 'lost.'

On November 29, Jameson shared a before and after photo that showcased her weight loss, once again mentioning her faith. "Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear," she wrote of the transformation shot. "I've come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me."

Jenna Jameson Is a Born-Again Christian

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson has lost a lot of weight.

Jameson — who was once one of the biggest names in the adult entertainment industry in the late ‘90s and early 2000s — announced on November 9 that she'd become Christian again after converting to Judaism in 2015. "After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too," she captioned an Instagram Reel that featured a voiceover in which she declared she was "switching sides."

Jenna Jameson's Partner Influenced Her Spiritual Journey

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson has returned to Christianity after converting to Judaism.

In the same month, Jameson shared her new partner, Mil R. Ocampo, inspired her to "find Jesus." "I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life,” the model said in an interview published on November 18. "She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus."

Jenna Jameson's Partner Wasn't Aware of Her Adult Entertainer Past

Source: @jennacantlose/instagram Jenna Jameson launched her relationship with Mil R. Ocampo earlier this year.