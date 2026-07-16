'Disappointed' Jenna Jameson Announces Social Media Break After Receiving 'Hateful' Comments on Unedited and Makeup-Free Photo

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Jenna Jameson is stepping away from social media after receiving what she described as "hateful" comments about an unedited, makeup-free photo she shared online. The former adult star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 15, to explain her feelings of disappointment surrounding the internet's reaction to a recent post. Sharing a black screen with white text, Jameson said she often posts both edited and unedited versions of her photos with her followers.

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Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson spoke out after receiving negative comments on an 'unedited' photo.

"I hope everyone understands that I post edited and unedited versions of my photos," she wrote. "I posted a random unedited pic and I received a lot of nice comments but quite a few hateful ones." Jameson added she was surprised by the negativity she received from people she does not personally know. "It blows my mind that people have such strong opinions about a stranger," she continued.

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'I'm Going to Take a Break for a While'

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson said she'd only be posting for work for the time being.

The 51-year-old didn't fully let the haters get to her, however, as she uploaded a raw selfie, writing over the image: "Unedited, makeup-free and emotionless." After opening up about the comments, Jameson revealed she plans to take a temporary break from posting on social media. "All that said, I think I’m going to take a break for awhile unless I post for work duties," she wrote. "I feel disappointed."

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'God Will Bless You When Others Hate You'

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson shared inspirational messages after reacting to haters.

Jameson later shared a Bible verse with her followers that read, "God will bless you when others hate you and won’t have anything to do with you. God will bless you when people insult you and say cruel things about you, all because you are the flower of the Son of Man." She also posted an inspirational quote about confidence and negativity, which read: "I’ve noticed that insecure people love to try and make others feel smaller. While confident people love to uplift, and see others have confidence to walk even taller." The social media update comes after Jameson has been open with fans about her personal life and journey over the years after ditching the entertainment industry and career as an adult star, instead focusing on sobriety and her religious path.

'Life Is to Be Treasured'

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson found Jesus after ditching her career as an adult star.