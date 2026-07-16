'Disappointed' Jenna Jameson Announces Social Media Break After Receiving 'Hateful' Comments on Unedited and Makeup-Free Photo
July 16 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
Jenna Jameson is stepping away from social media after receiving what she described as "hateful" comments about an unedited, makeup-free photo she shared online.
The former adult star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 15, to explain her feelings of disappointment surrounding the internet's reaction to a recent post.
Sharing a black screen with white text, Jameson said she often posts both edited and unedited versions of her photos with her followers.
"I hope everyone understands that I post edited and unedited versions of my photos," she wrote. "I posted a random unedited pic and I received a lot of nice comments but quite a few hateful ones."
Jameson added she was surprised by the negativity she received from people she does not personally know.
"It blows my mind that people have such strong opinions about a stranger," she continued.
'I'm Going to Take a Break for a While'
The 51-year-old didn't fully let the haters get to her, however, as she uploaded a raw selfie, writing over the image: "Unedited, makeup-free and emotionless."
After opening up about the comments, Jameson revealed she plans to take a temporary break from posting on social media.
"All that said, I think I’m going to take a break for awhile unless I post for work duties," she wrote. "I feel disappointed."
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'God Will Bless You When Others Hate You'
Jameson later shared a Bible verse with her followers that read, "God will bless you when others hate you and won’t have anything to do with you. God will bless you when people insult you and say cruel things about you, all because you are the flower of the Son of Man."
She also posted an inspirational quote about confidence and negativity, which read: "I’ve noticed that insecure people love to try and make others feel smaller. While confident people love to uplift, and see others have confidence to walk even taller."
The social media update comes after Jameson has been open with fans about her personal life and journey over the years after ditching the entertainment industry and career as an adult star, instead focusing on sobriety and her religious path.
'Life Is to Be Treasured'
As for how her spiritual journey came about, Jameson previously opened up about her religious awakening during an exclusive interview with OK! published in March.
"I’ve always been deeply spiritual," she explained at the time. "My father was a devout Catholic and my mother a Baptist. My father distanced himself from his faith after my mother’s passing. Growing up, I always felt so curious about Jesus and wanted to be closer to him because I knew how important faith was to my mother."
Her connection to religion only grew deeper after facing a terrifying health battle in 2022.
"I realized very quickly that life is to be treasured and LIVED," she expressed. "The thought of passing on like my mother scared me. I want to live for as long as possible and enjoy the world."