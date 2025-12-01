'Healed' Jenna Jameson Looks Unrecognizable in Before-and-After Weight Loss Photos Following Exit From the Adult Film Industry
Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
Jenna Jameson is almost unrecognizable in new photos that appear to show her transformation since leaving the adult industry and embracing a faith-focused life.
Jenna Jameson's Before-and-After Photo Revealed
“Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear,” Jameson, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 30. “I’ve come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me.”
Jameson shared what appeared to be before-and-after photos, though it’s unclear how much time separates them. In the first shot, the former adult film star wore her hair in a tight high bun, her face noticeably fuller, with her cheeks and neck appearing wider. The second photo revealed a slimmer, healther Jameson, her face less swollen and showing significant weight loss.
Jenna Jameson Revealed Her Spiritual Journey Last Month
Jameson was once known as one of the most recognizable names in the adult entertainment industry in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. The adult film actress announced last month that she returned to a branch of Christianity after previously converting to Judaism in 2015.
“After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she captioned an Instagram Reel on November 9, over a voiceover that declared she was “switching sides.”
Jenna Jameson Said Her Partner Influenced Her Spiritual Journey
That same month, she explained how her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, was the spark to help her ignite her life-changing spiritual journey.
“I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life,” the model told a news outlet in an interview published on November 18. “She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus.”
Jenna Jameson's Partner Was Unaware of Her Adult Entertainer Past
Jameson hardlaunched her romance with Ocampo earlier this year, admitting her partner wasn’t aware of her past as an adult entertainer, which she retired from in 2008.
“I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me. The conversation ended with her saying, ‘Oh, OK … can we go have that UBE ice cream in a bear-shaped mold?’” she recounted. “And that was it. No judgment, no hesitation. That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was.”