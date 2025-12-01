'Healed' Jenna Jameson Looks Unrecognizable in Before-and-After Weight Loss Photos Following Exit From the Adult Film Industry

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson is almost unrecognizable in new photos that appear to show her transformation since leaving the adult industry and embracing a faith-focused life.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson's Before-and-After Photo Revealed

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson shared before-and-after photos of herself in the last few years.

“Healed… chasing Jesus and conquering fear,” Jameson, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 30. “I’ve come a long way in the last few years, and I am so excited to see where my faith takes me.” Jameson shared what appeared to be before-and-after photos, though it’s unclear how much time separates them. In the first shot, the former adult film star wore her hair in a tight high bun, her face noticeably fuller, with her cheeks and neck appearing wider. The second photo revealed a slimmer, healther Jameson, her face less swollen and showing significant weight loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson Revealed Her Spiritual Journey Last Month

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson was formerly one of the most recognizable names in the adult film industry.

Jameson was once known as one of the most recognizable names in the adult entertainment industry in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. The adult film actress announced last month that she returned to a branch of Christianity after previously converting to Judaism in 2015. “After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she captioned an Instagram Reel on November 9, over a voiceover that declared she was “switching sides.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson Said Her Partner Influenced Her Spiritual Journey

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson explained that her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, played a major role in spiritual journey.

That same month, she explained how her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, was the spark to help her ignite her life-changing spiritual journey. “I think the most beautiful part about her is [that] she has been a devout Christian the better part of her life,” the model told a news outlet in an interview published on November 18. “She never once pushed her faith on me. I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired. So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus.”

Jenna Jameson's Partner Was Unaware of Her Adult Entertainer Past

Source: MEGA Jenna Jameson went public with her relationship earlier this year.