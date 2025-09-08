When Was 'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2 Released? What to Know About the Hit Netflix Series' Return

'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2 premiered on Netflix less than a month after the first part was released.

Netflix dropped Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 on its platform on September 3. The second part came out less than a month after Season 2 Part 1 was released on August 6.

Wednesday Season 2 has a total of eight episodes, all of which are currently streaming on Netflix .

Steve Buscemi , Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah B. Taylor appear as new series regulars. Meanwhile, Christopher Lloyd , Joanna Lumley , Thandiwe Newton , Frances O'Connor , Haley Joel Osment , Heather Matarazzo , Joonas Suotamo and Lady Gaga are the new guest stars.

Before the Season 2 debut, Netflix ordered a third season of Wednesday to expand the franchise universe.

"Television has — and always will be — a team sport," said co-showrunner and executive producer Gough. "Miles [Millar] and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don't come along every day. It's such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners."

As for their Season 3 goal, Gough said it is "the same as it is for every season": to make it the "best season" they possibly can.

He added, "We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday. We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!"

In addition to the third season, Gough and Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria announced they are working on a spinoff.

Millar previously revealed the creators "are always looking at the future," telling Variety, "When we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change."

He teased fans by declaring, "We certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."