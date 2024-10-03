10 Things You Didn't Know About Jenna Ortega: From Her 'Weird' Habit as a Child to Her Guilty Pleasure and More
Jenna Ortega Had a Weird Habit as a Child
Self-proclaimed weirdo Jenna Ortega admitted performing "autopsies" as a kid on lizards she found dead in her family's backyard.
Her unusual habit was seemingly synonymous with her morbid sense of humor.
"Socially I can be kind of hard to communicate with at times, and sometimes I would say something as a joke, and I think I have a very dark sense of humor, and she would go, 'Oh, that's dark,'" Ortega said.
What Is Jenna Ortega's Favorite Ice Cream Flavor?
Her typical ice cream order involves "anything with chocolate."
Jenna Ortega Is a Music Fan!
The first CD she ever bought was Doo-Wops & Hooligans by Bruno Mars.
She Hates One Word
She can't stand the word "moist."
Jenna Ortega Can Only Pick One Band!
Ortega prefers the tunes of *NSYNC over their musical rivals The Backstreet Boys.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jenna Ortega Worked Hard for Her 'Wednesday' Role
For her role as Wednesday Addams, she learned to play the cello and speak German.
"I started working on the cello about two months before we started shooting. I probably couldn't play too well now," she told Wired. "It is something that I want to continue to pursue. I have immense respect for anybody who plays the cello. I think it's such a delightful instrument."
What's Her Guilty Pleasure?
Her guilty pleasure is shows about food — and she dished, "I want to learn how to cook, so I watch those when I'm by myself."
Another Favorite of Jenna Ortega
Her favorite pizza topping is jalapeño peppers.
In February, she told Today that "spice only really gets me when I’m in a vulnerable state."
"I think I'm feeling like particularly sensitive or emotional, I might react a little bit more," she said. "I love spice so much — probably to a fault."
Jenna Ortega Needs One Thing Before Traveling
Ortega doesn't travel anywhere without noise-canceling headphones and likes listening to film scores because they're "grand and elegant."
"I wear these on set," she said of her headphones. "I wear them going to work, leaving work, going for walks. Even feeling the headphones on my chest is comforting. People call me a perpetual headphone head. I love these, because I can control them from the side without pulling out my phone."
Is Jenna Ortega a Coffee-Lover?
She doesn't drink coffee — but loves the smell of it.