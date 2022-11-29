'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Admits She 'Felt Really Insecure' About Series' Dance Scene

"At some point during the first couple weeks of shooting, I did a take where I did not blink at all," the Stuck in the Middle star recalled. "And Tim said, 'I don’t want you to blink anymore.'"

"The thing about the blinking is, I didn’t realize that I was doing it. It just kind of happened because every time we started a take, I would reset my face," she continued. "I would drop all the muscles in my face, and Tim really liked the Kubrick stare, where I stare through my eyebrows. It’s just a bit intimidating."

Ortega’s quirky talent pleased the legendary filmmaker, as she mentioned, "clearly it struck something with him," adding, "I trust his opinion so much because he’s Tim Burton."