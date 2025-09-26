Is Jenna Ortega Single? What to Know About the 'Wednesday' Star's Love Life
Sept. 26 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Is Jenna Ortega Dating Anyone?
Jenna Ortega is not ready to step back into the dating scene just yet.
The Wednesday actress, who is currently single and not dating anyone, previously said she does not plan to speak about her love life publicly because she considers it a "private matter."
"Because that's mine," she told Vanity Fair, "When you know too much about someone's personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them …There's nothing worse."
Jenna Ortega Was in a Relationship for a Couple of Years
While she keeps her love life private, Ortega previously confirmed she was in a relationship for a couple of years. However, she and her then-partner had to call it quits because of her busy schedule.
"It had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly — I couldn't manage," she admitted during an appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. "If there's one thing I'm going to focus on — which is probably something I need to change — it's going to be my work."
According to Ortega, it would be unfair to enter a relationship knowing how demanding her career can be.
In the same podcast interview, the Jane the Virgin actress told host Dax Shepard she rarely finds herself "interested" in love and dating, adding, "But a part of it is self-esteem. I'm not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone."
Jenna Ortega Said the Idea of Relationships 'Stresses' Her Out
In a cover story interview with Elle, Ortega said the idea of relationships "stresses" her out partly because she might be "too obsessed" with her work.
She added, "And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are… my brain knows that I don't need to think about that right now."
Jenna Ortega Values Her Solitude
The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress is in no hurry to find love.
"Love life — I truly don't even really consider. Love life… It's a really weird job for that, and honestly it's never been… I don't know. I'm definitely more of a work person," she told The Sunday Times.
As she wants to let love happen naturally, Ortega said, "If something like that happens, it happens, but I'm not going to seek it out. I do appreciate my solitude. I need it."
Jenna Ortega Has Sparked Dating Rumors With Several Celebrities — Including Johnny Depp
While Ortega keeps up with her fast-paced work life, it has not shielded her from being linked to dating rumors.
Over the past years, the Yes Day star sparked romance buzz with Jacob Sartorius, Asher Angel and her Wednesday costar Percy Hynes White. In 2022, a report claimed she was dating Johnny Depp, who is 40 years her senior.
When asked about the "craziest rumor" she has heard about herself, Ortega shared, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It's so insane to me. I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that. Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that was pretty hilarious."