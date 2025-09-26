Is Jenna Ortega Single? What to Know About the 'Wednesday' Star's Love Life

Article continues below advertisement

Is Jenna Ortega Dating Anyone?

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega has spoken about keeping her relationship status private in several interviews.

Jenna Ortega is not ready to step back into the dating scene just yet. The Wednesday actress, who is currently single and not dating anyone, previously said she does not plan to speak about her love life publicly because she considers it a "private matter." "Because that's mine," she told Vanity Fair, "When you know too much about someone's personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them …There's nothing worse."

Jenna Ortega Was in a Relationship for a Couple of Years

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega said her busy schedule took a toll on her past relationship.

While she keeps her love life private, Ortega previously confirmed she was in a relationship for a couple of years. However, she and her then-partner had to call it quits because of her busy schedule. "It had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly — I couldn't manage," she admitted during an appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast. "If there's one thing I'm going to focus on — which is probably something I need to change — it's going to be my work." According to Ortega, it would be unfair to enter a relationship knowing how demanding her career can be. In the same podcast interview, the Jane the Virgin actress told host Dax Shepard she rarely finds herself "interested" in love and dating, adding, "But a part of it is self-esteem. I'm not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone."

Jenna Ortega Said the Idea of Relationships 'Stresses' Her Out

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega did not share further details about her past relationship.

In a cover story interview with Elle, Ortega said the idea of relationships "stresses" her out partly because she might be "too obsessed" with her work. She added, "And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are… my brain knows that I don't need to think about that right now."

Jenna Ortega Values Her Solitude

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega is currently single.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress is in no hurry to find love. "Love life — I truly don't even really consider. Love life… It's a really weird job for that, and honestly it's never been… I don't know. I'm definitely more of a work person," she told The Sunday Times. As she wants to let love happen naturally, Ortega said, "If something like that happens, it happens, but I'm not going to seek it out. I do appreciate my solitude. I need it."

Jenna Ortega Has Sparked Dating Rumors With Several Celebrities — Including Johnny Depp

Source: MEGA Jenna Ortega revealed her first crush was former President Barack Obama.