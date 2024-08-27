Jenna Ortega Recalls 'Insane' Rumor She 'Was in a Serious Relationship With Johnny Depp': 'I Don't Know That Person'

In a new interview published Monday, August 26, Ortega was asked about the "craziest rumor" she's ever heard about herself throughout her time in the spotlight, to which she stated: "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It’s so insane to me. I never said anything like that."

"I thought that that was pretty hilarious. I was on set with Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he said, ‘Oh, so you and Johnny…’ and I laughed because I don’t know that person," the Wednesday star recalled of filming her upcoming movie Death of a Unicorn with the Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor.