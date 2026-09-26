Jennie Garth Opens Up About Heartbreak and Healing After Divorce

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Jennie Garth has become an emblem of resilience in the face of heartbreak. The actress, well-known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, candidly discussed her emotional struggles following her divorce from fellow actor Peter Facinelli.

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Source: @jenniegarth/INSTAGRAM Jennie Garth addressed the challenges she faced during her relationship with Dave Abrams.

In an interview, Garth revealed her lowest point during her marriage's collapse in 2012. “I noticed my light really dimming. I wasn’t putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror,” she stated in April 2026, emphasizing the toll of grief and anger on her well-being. Garth married Facinelli in 2001, and they welcomed three daughters: Luca, Lola and Fiona. Their marriage ended in 2013, prompting Garth to embark on a new chapter with Dave Abrams. The couple married in 2015, but they experienced a brief separation in 2018, before reconciling in 2019. Their relationship faced hurdles, including difficulties with IVF. Garth shared her struggles with the process in an interview with SELF, stating, “[We] were trying to have a baby, and it kept failing.” The emotional strain affected both her and Abrams.

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Source: MEGA The actress opened up about co-parenting with Peter Facinelli on her podcast.

In 2024, Garth invited Facinelli onto her podcast, “I Choose Me,” to discuss their divorce and co-parenting journey. “We just both came together and really wanted it to be a positive, helpful conversation,” she explained. The conversation brought light to their struggles as co-parents. Facinelli, engaged to Lily Anne Harrison, expressed his appreciation for Garth's role as the mother of his children. “I love both Dave and Jennie,” he said, highlighting the importance of friendship in their co-parenting arrangement. Garth learned of Abrams' plans to file for divorce through a TMZ article. Reflecting on this moment, she stated, “It all comes down to people-pleasing.” This realization has contributed to her growth as an individual.

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Source: MEGA She discussed her personal growth following the end of her marriage.

Throughout her journey, Garth emphasizes the significance of personal growth and acceptance. “It’s been a journey of just real personal growth for each of us,” she stated, illustrating the importance of understanding each partner's journey in a relationship. Her perspective has shifted over the years. In a 2014 interview with Access Hollywood, Garth advised others facing tough times to allow themselves to “fall apart,” as it is essential to the healing process.

Source: MEGA The actress shared lessons about healing, acceptance and personal development.