Jennie Garth Reveals She and Husband Dave Abrams Were Undergoing Unsuccessful IVF Treatments Before Their 10-Month Separation
Jennie Garth revealed one reason her and husband Dave Abrams’ marriage fell apart in 2018.
In a new interview, published on Thursday, September 12, the 90210: Beverly Hills star, 52, confessed that before the couple’s brief separation, they were dealing with unsuccessful IVF treatments.
“[We] were trying to have a baby, and it kept failing,” the mother-of-three — who shares daughters Luca Bella, 27, Lola Ray, 21, and Fiona Eve, 17, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli — revealed. “And that was really, really hard on both of us individually and on our relationship.”
After a few rounds of treatment Garth and Abrams, who reconciled their marriage after 10 months of separation, decided to stop trying to have kids together.
Despite the sad news, Garth admitted it "freed us up to love each other in a different way."
“Dave is just an incredibly supportive, loving person,” she explained. "He’s just always thinking of how he can make me happy and make the day go better. I’m so grateful for the generosity of his spirit and his love.”
Back in 2019, just six months after she and Abrams got back together, the actress opened up about their painful split.
"We had to part ways completely," she told People at the time. "We needed that time to grow."
The blonde beauty and the actor met on a blind date in 2014 and tied the knot a few months later, which Garth admitted may have been a mistake.
The short timeline "hurt us," the star shared. "We rushed it too much and had individual things we needed to work out. Maybe it was a mistake to move so fast, and we've all had to learn and grow from that."
"When everything wasn't shiny and pretty and fun like it had been initiated when things got challenging, [Dave] didn't know how to handle it as much," she stated. Despite their struggles, the duo ultimately made their relationship work.
"We both had separate learning to do, and then coming back and sharing that growth was kind of the fiber that connected us back together like, 'I see you differently now,’" she said.
As OK! previously reported, in addition confessing she and Abrams attempted to have kids years ago, Garth also recently discussed her heartbreak over 90210: Beverly Hills costar Shannen Doherty's death.
While on the July 26, episode of Today, the blonde beauty noted she's "still processing the grief" of losing her pal to cancer on July 13 at age 53.
"I was in shock because we all know that Shannen was fighting cancer for a long time, but I don’t know, there was just something about her," Garth remarked. "She was such a fighter and a pro. I just didn’t think that would happen for some reason. It was pretty shocking for all of us."
Garth shared that she and some of their other costars have been in communication since Doherty’s passing, adding: "It is always nice to have your brothers and sisters from that experience be able to support one another in all times — in happy times and sad times, now. It just brings us closer."
