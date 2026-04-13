Jennie Garth Admits She 'Rushed Into Marriage' With Husband Dave Abrams Before Brief 2018 Split: 'We Had Some Learning to Do Individually'
April 13 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Jennie Garth revealed where she may have gone wrong in the early days of her relationship with Dave Abrams.
During the Monday, April 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 54, admitted she and the 2 Broke Girls alum should have taken their time before tying the knot.
Garth and Abrams got married less than one year after their first blind date in 2014.
"We rushed into our marriage…we got engaged after three months, married after six months. I think I was looking for that solid foundation for the girls more than just knowing that the relationship was ready for that,” said the TV star, who shares three daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. “We had some learning to do individually. Coming back together…that really created two individual people…each of us is a circle, a whole incomplete circle. In the middle is the square, and that’s the relationship where we put the good stuff and choose to keep flourishing there.”
Garth and Abrams split in 2018 after the actor filed for divorce. They reconciled one year later, called off the divorce and have now been married for 11 years.
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During Monday’s interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star also detailed her painful divorce from Facinelli in June 2013 after 11 years of marriage.
“You’re honest about love. You talk about a painful divorce. It was a depressing time. Some people turn to alcohol or pills or whatever it is. You had a hospital stay for a minute,” host Sheinelle Jones noted about Garth, who had her stomach pumped after consuming excess alcohol and pills post-split.
“It was difficult for me to go back and talk about all those things, but I really felt like I couldn’t truly tell my story and hopefully inspire others if I didn’t look back at the dark places where I learned the most about myself,” the author said. “In those dark moments, that’s when we learn and grow and our life expands, if we work on it. It’s easier to drown your feelings than to deal with them. But I learned so many things along the way, and I just wanted to share those things with other people.”
Jennie Garth Gushes Over 3 Daughters
Garth is grateful to have daughters Luca, Lola and Fiona by her side through the highs and lows.
“They know so much more than me on certain levels. I love giving all of my wisdom to them,” she expressed. “I was the teen that was like, ‘Okay, mom,’ and rolled my eyes at her. But my girls really listen, and they absorb it, and I see them living it. And that just makes me so proud of who they’re turning out to be.”