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Jennie Garth Admits She 'Rushed Into Marriage' With Husband Dave Abrams Before Brief 2018 Split: 'We Had Some Learning to Do Individually'

Photo of Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Jennie Garth admitted she 'rushed into marriage' with husband Dave Abrams before their 2018 split.

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April 13 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

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Jennie Garth revealed where she may have gone wrong in the early days of her relationship with Dave Abrams.

During the Monday, April 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 54, admitted she and the 2 Broke Girls alum should have taken their time before tying the knot.

Garth and Abrams got married less than one year after their first blind date in 2014.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennie Garth guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

"We rushed into our marriage…we got engaged after three months, married after six months. I think I was looking for that solid foundation for the girls more than just knowing that the relationship was ready for that,” said the TV star, who shares three daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli. “We had some learning to do individually. Coming back together…that really created two individual people…each of us is a circle, a whole incomplete circle. In the middle is the square, and that’s the relationship where we put the good stuff and choose to keep flourishing there.”

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Image of Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams have been married for 11 years.
Source: @jenniegarth/Instagram

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams have been married for 11 years.

Garth and Abrams split in 2018 after the actor filed for divorce. They reconciled one year later, called off the divorce and have now been married for 11 years.

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Jennie Garth Recalls 'Dark' Divorce From Peter Facinelli

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Image of Jennie Garth was previously married to Peter Facinelli.
Source: MEGA

Jennie Garth was previously married to Peter Facinelli.

During Monday’s interview, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star also detailed her painful divorce from Facinelli in June 2013 after 11 years of marriage.

“You’re honest about love. You talk about a painful divorce. It was a depressing time. Some people turn to alcohol or pills or whatever it is. You had a hospital stay for a minute,” host Sheinelle Jones noted about Garth, who had her stomach pumped after consuming excess alcohol and pills post-split.

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Image of Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams briefly split in 2018.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams briefly split in 2018.

“It was difficult for me to go back and talk about all those things, but I really felt like I couldn’t truly tell my story and hopefully inspire others if I didn’t look back at the dark places where I learned the most about myself,” the author said. “In those dark moments, that’s when we learn and grow and our life expands, if we work on it. It’s easier to drown your feelings than to deal with them. But I learned so many things along the way, and I just wanted to share those things with other people.”

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Jennie Garth Gushes Over 3 Daughters

Image of Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli share three kids.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli share three kids.

Garth is grateful to have daughters Luca, Lola and Fiona by her side through the highs and lows.

“They know so much more than me on certain levels. I love giving all of my wisdom to them,” she expressed. “I was the teen that was like, ‘Okay, mom,’ and rolled my eyes at her. But my girls really listen, and they absorb it, and I see them living it. And that just makes me so proud of who they’re turning out to be.”

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