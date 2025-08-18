or
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Fans Gush Over Their 'Cute' Selfie: 'Dynamic Duo'

Source: MEGA;@courteneycoxofficial

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared a sweet beachside selfie, sparking fan reactions.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are serving BFF goals again!

The Friends icons reunited for a sweet selfie that had fans losing it in the comments section. Snapped on what looked like a beachside deck at sunset, the pic showed the longtime pals side by side, all smiles.

image of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared a new selfie together.
Source: @courteneycoxofficial/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox shared a new selfie together.

Aniston went classic with a sleeveless black top, layered gold necklaces and her signature loose blonde waves, while Cox kept it cool in a chocolate-brown button-down, wearing her dark hair down to frame her face.

“We look so cute next to each other….so do they 😉♥️,” Cox wrote in the caption of the post.

Of course, fans wasted no time flooding the comments section.

“The Dynamic Duo 👯‍♀️🧴❤️,” one follower gushed, while another wrote, “Rachel and Monica!! ❤️ I LOVE THIS FRIENDSHIP SO MUCH.”

“TWO ICONIC GIRLS 😍😍😍,” a third added.

A fourth chimed in, “My favorite humans ❤️.”

“You two are glowing,” another fan noticed.

image of The two first met while filming 'Friends' in 1994.
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

The two first met while filming 'Friends' in 1994.

The pair first met back in 1994 when they were both cast on the NBC sitcom Friends. Aniston’s Rachel Green and Cox’s Monica Geller became one of TV’s most beloved friendships, and their bond off-screen has only grown stronger over the years.

The selfie comes just over a week after Aniston opened up about their relationship.

"We usually talk interior design," the We’re the Millers star told People. "It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language."

She added, "What haven't I learned from Courteney?"

image of Fans flooded the comments section with love for the longtime besties.
Source: MEGA

Fans flooded the comments section with love for the longtime besties.

The pals have been through some pivotal moments together. When Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, Aniston stood proudly by her side.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," she said at the time. "She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, and interested in everything about you."

She concluded, "We are so proud of you, we love you, you're our sister from another mister and we love you."

image of Jennifer Aniston previously praised Courteney Cox for being loyal, loving and inclusive.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston previously praised Courteney Cox for being loyal, loving and inclusive.

In June 2024, Aniston went all out for Cox’s 60th birthday, marking three decades since Friends first aired.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston wrote on Instagram.

She teased her pal in the caption, "Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end. She'll redecorate a room like nobody's business. Spot a smudge on a window from a mile (literally) away. She doesn't care what other people think!!"

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagra,

Aniston finished her post with a heartfelt note.

"I can't imagine a world without her. It's one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life,” she concluded.

