'I Love This Man': Jennifer Aniston Gazes Adoringly at Boyfriend Jim Curtis as She Supports His Book Launch — Photo
Sept. 16 2026, Published 9:31 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston made a sweet statement about boyfriend Jim Curtis as he marked a major milestone in his career.
"And I love this man," Aniston wrote alongside a photo of herself gazing affectionately at Curtis.
The Friends star shared the message on her Instagram Stories Monday, September 14, while marking the release of Curtis' latest book, The Book of Possibility.
Jennifer Aniston Approves of Her Boyfriend's Book
Curtis released The Book of Possibility on September 8, with the self-help guide exploring subconscious beliefs and patterns through hypnotherapy, mindfulness and neuroscience.
Aniston had already given the project her stamp of approval, sharing a photo of the book with the message, "I love this book."
Her support moved beyond social media. On September 2, she had joined Curtis at 92NY in New York City, where she moderated a conversation about his book and his work as a hypnotherapist and transformational coach.
These Two Aren't Shy About the Sweet Talk
Aniston's latest declaration was hardly the first time the couple had gotten candid about what they mean to each other.
Curtis recently told The Times that their connection grew out of "a many-month friendship first." He described what they share as "real joy, real presence, real calmness, real partnership."
"I feel really blessed to be in this relationship," he said, while describing Aniston as grounded, open, caring, kind and loving.
Aniston was just as adoring to Curtis, telling ELLE in November 2025, "He's very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to."
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Their Love Story Went from Mallorca to the Spotlight
The romance first made headlines in July 2025, when Aniston and Curtis were photographed together during a trip to Mallorca with friends including Jason Bateman and Courteney Cox.
By November, the pair had made their relationship public on Instagram, and their romance continued to spill into their professional lives over the following year.
Aniston Has Been in Love Before
Before Curtis, Aniston's romantic history included two marriages and several high-profile relationships.
The actress married Brad Pitt in 2000, with their marriage ending in 2005. She later married Justin Theroux in 2015 after several years together; they announced their separation in 2018.
Aniston also previously dated Tate Donovan, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, among others.