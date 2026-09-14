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Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Reveals Their 'Organic' Romance Started With Months of Friendship

jennifer aniston boyfriend jim curtis reveals romance started friendship
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jim Curtis revealed how his romance with Jennifer Aniston grew from friendship.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is giving fans a closer look at how their relationship began.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times published on September 12, the hypnotherapist and life coach explained that his connection with the Friends star developed gradually after they first became buddies.

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image of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curti began their romance after months of friendship.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curti began their romance after months of friendship.

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“There was a many-month friendship first. The drive was more natural, more organic, less needy. In the past I’ve felt this idea of, ‘I need you to be in love with me…’ I wasn’t searching for love anymore,” he said as he promotes his new project, The Book of Possibility.

Curtis continued, “And what do I feel now? I feel real joy, real presence, real calmness, real partnership.”

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How Aniston and Curtis Met

image of Jim Curtis said their relationship feels ‘calm, natural and centered on partnership.’
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jim Curtis said their relationship feels ‘calm, natural and centered on partnership.’

Curtis, 50, and Aniston, 57, first came into contact after the actress liked some of the businessman’s Instagram posts.

The Just Go With It star is also known for her interest in wellness and yoga. She participates in all-woman groups known as “goddess circles,” where participants share personal stories and experiences.

At some point, a mutual friend helped bring the two together.

Curtis also revealed that he had a feeling something significant was coming in his personal life. On his 47th birthday, he said he had a premonition that he would find a new romance “with someone unlike anyone [he] had ever been in a relationship with” by the time he turned 50.

That prediction appeared to come true when Aniston made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating Curtis’ milestone birthday in November 2025.

“Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” the Breakup star captioned a photo of herself hugging Curtis from behind.

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Curtis Opened Up About Their Relationship

image of Jennifer Aniston made their relationship Instagram official in November 2025.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston made their relationship Instagram official in November 2025.

This isn't the first time Curtis has spoken publicly about his connection with Aniston. In recent interviews, he has offered small glimpses into their life together while keeping many of the details private.

"Jen and I have been together a year and a half," Curtis said on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" in August. "We do a lot of meditation. We do a lot of talk."

He also explained that their approach to disagreements has evolved as their relationship has grown.

"In the honeymoon phase, your tools don't have to be like big sledgehammers," Curtis said, adding that he and Aniston rely on "meditation, acceptance, understanding" when they disagree.

Curtis has also been open about how he views Aniston away from her Hollywood career.

"My experience of her is so grounded and so open and caring and kind and loving,” he explained.

He added that he is “blessed” to be in a relationship with the actress.

Their Romance Could Be Getting More Serious

image of Jim Curtis said he and Jennifer Aniston use ‘meditation, acceptance and understanding’ when they disagree.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jim Curtis said he and Jennifer Aniston use ‘meditation, acceptance and understanding’ when they disagree.

As their relationship continues, a source has suggested that the pair could be taking things to a more serious level.

"They are allowing the relationship to develop at its own pace and are much stronger, more positive and more confident that their lifestyles and priorities are compatible [than they were a year ago]," an insider told Us Weekly.

Marriage could also be on the table someday, although the couple reportedly has no plans to rush into anything.

"Jen is open to getting married again, but they're both on the same page about not rushing it," the insider said, adding that Aniston would even consider keeping any eventual wedding exceptionally low-key, saying she is "open to the idea of doing something really low-key, like eloping."

For now, the couple appears comfortable letting their relationship unfold naturally.

The pair have also discussed their family plans, according to another source.

"One thing that they did discuss in the beginning of their relationship is that they don't want more children together," the first source said.

Aniston has also already met Curtis' son from a previous relationship and "thinks he's great."

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