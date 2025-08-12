Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About the Heartbreak of Seeking Approval From Late Father John Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's relentless pursuit of success in Hollywood stems from her desire to impress her late father, John Aniston.
The Morning Show star lost her father, a well-known actor, in 2022 at the age of 89. His passing left a profound impact on her life and career.
Chasing Approval
Jennifer, 56, shared her journey of seeking approval in a candid interview with Vanity Fair. She expressed that her drive to succeed often revolved around the hope that her father would "love me as much as I love him." John’s legacy influenced Jennifer deeply, shaping her aspirations as an actress.
"It was the thing that drove me and was also my biggest heartbreak: trying to impress and prove your value to a man who’s only capable of so much," she admitted.
Despite her successes, the actress always longed for her father’s validation.
Jennifer’s parents divorced when she was just 9 years old, but she continued to seek his approval throughout her life.
Just How Big of a Star Is Jen’s Father?
John, had a long career in television, most notably in daytime soap operas. He is best known for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on the NBC series Days of Our Lives, a role he played on and off for 37 years, from 1985 until his death in 2022.
For his work on the show, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2017 and received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.
His guest roles included appearances on shows like Mission: Impossible, Kojak, The West Wing, Gilmore Girls, Star Trek: Voyager and Mad Men.
Moments of Pride
Before John passed away, Jennifer treasured some instances when he conveyed his pride in her accomplishments. "We had a few of those moments," she revealed.
Jennifer openly shared that her childhood had its challenges.
During an interview with Sandra Bullock in 2020, she noted, "I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe." She witnessed behaviors that shaped her values, causing her to resolve, "I don’t want to be that."
John passed away on November 11, 2022, with Jennifer announcing the news on social media a few days later.
"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she said.
A Legacy of Love
In a touching reminder of their bond, a resurfaced 1990 interview showcased John’s admiration for Jennifer's talent. He praised her as a "natural talent," acknowledging her incredible comic instinct.
"The first time I saw her [act] was an audition scene that she did for Search for Tomorrow," he recalled. "I was stunned. I was really stunned. I said, 'This kid is unbelievable.' She was far and away the best."