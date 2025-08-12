NEWS Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About the Heartbreak of Seeking Approval From Late Father John Aniston Source: Mega; @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston revealed she was driven by a desire to impress late father, John Aniston, calling it her 'biggest heartbreak.' OK! Staff Aug. 12 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston's relentless pursuit of success in Hollywood stems from her desire to impress her late father, John Aniston. The Morning Show star lost her father, a well-known actor, in 2022 at the age of 89. His passing left a profound impact on her life and career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega John Aniston was best known as Victor Kiriakis in ‘Days of Our Lives.’

Article continues below advertisement

Chasing Approval

Jennifer, 56, shared her journey of seeking approval in a candid interview with Vanity Fair. She expressed that her drive to succeed often revolved around the hope that her father would "love me as much as I love him." John’s legacy influenced Jennifer deeply, shaping her aspirations as an actress. "It was the thing that drove me and was also my biggest heartbreak: trying to impress and prove your value to a man who’s only capable of so much," she admitted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston said she hoped her father would ‘love me as much as I love him.’

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her successes, the actress always longed for her father’s validation. Jennifer’s parents divorced when she was just 9 years old, but she continued to seek his approval throughout her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Just How Big of a Star Is Jen’s Father?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega John Aniston passed away in 2022 at the age of 89.

Article continues below advertisement

Moments of Pride

Before John passed away, Jennifer treasured some instances when he conveyed his pride in her accomplishments. "We had a few of those moments," she revealed. Jennifer openly shared that her childhood had its challenges. During an interview with Sandra Bullock in 2020, she noted, "I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe." She witnessed behaviors that shaped her values, causing her to resolve, "I don’t want to be that."

Article continues below advertisement

John passed away on November 11, 2022, with Jennifer announcing the news on social media a few days later. "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣⁣Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston called her father 'one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.'

A Legacy of Love