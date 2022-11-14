Jennifer Aniston Reveals Father John Aniston Died 'Without Pain': 'I'll Love You Till The End Of Time'
Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Aniston, passed away a few days ago, and she went on to share a sweet tribute via social media.
"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she captioned a slew of snapshots via Instagram on Monday, November 14.
Of course, celebrities flocked to the comments section. Kaley Cuoco simply left an emoji, writing, "❤️🩹."
Ali Wentworth added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Greek Papa!" while Naomi Watts said, "Sending big love ❤️ 🙏."
John, who was previously married to Jennifer's mom, Nancy Dow, appeared in Days of Our Lives, in addition to The West Wing, Gilmore Girls and Mad Men. (John later married Sherry Rooney and shares son Alex Aniston with her.)
John previously gushed over his daughter's acting skills. "Jennifer is a natural talent," John told E! News in 1990. "There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That's her greatest asset."
In June, John was given the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award for his role in the soap opera. John wasn't present to get the trophy, but his daughter spoke highly of the actor.
"This is truly a special moment for me," Jennifer said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."
"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she continued. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."