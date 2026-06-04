Jennifer Aniston Makes Rare Comment About Ex Brad Pitt
June 4 2026, Published 7:17 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston took a trip down memory lane as she gave a rare mention of ex-husband Brad Pitt while revisiting some of Friends' most beloved episodes.
The actress joined former costar Lisa Kudrow for Variety's Actors on Actors series, where the longtime friends reflected on their years starring in the hit NBC sitcom and the many celebrity guest stars who appeared throughout its 10-season run.
"Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes," Kudrow told Aniston during their joint interview, published on June 3. "When Brad was on, that was hilarious."
"I know," Jennifer replied. "How funny."
Pitt made his memorable appearance on Friends in 2001 while he was married to Aniston.
In the Season 8 Thanksgiving episode, "The One with the Rumor," he played Will Colbert, a former classmate who strongly disliked Rachel Green, Aniston's character. The storyline revealed that his character had even been part of an "I Hate Rachel" club with Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer.
The episode remains one of the sitcom's most talked-about celebrity cameos and continues to be a fan-favorite years later.
The Biggest Stars Who Cameoed on ‘Friends’
Aniston also pointed out that Friends welcomed some of the entertainment industry's biggest names, many of whom felt surprisingly intimidated stepping onto the famous set.
"Brad, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini," she said. "We had so many — Sean Penn."
According to the Emmy winner, even seasoned actors often struggled with the unique rhythm of the sitcom.
"I always found it fascinating how nervous they were,” she added.
"Well, because what's the tone?" Kudrow chimed in. "It's not theater; it’s for TV. It’s not a movie. What the h--- is this? And it's a good question. And I remember someone asked one time. I didn’t know how to explain it, so I said, 'Oh, just talk louder. Same intention, just—'"
Aniston immediately jumped in to finish her friend's thought: "Just louder!"
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Aniston and Pitt Remain Friendly After Split
Although Aniston and Pitt ended their marriage in 2005 after five years together, sources said the former couple has maintained a cordial relationship over the years.
"Brad and Jen are still friends," an insider confirmed to Entertainment Tonight of the beloved former pair, who were married from 2000 until 2005. "They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship."
Following the split, Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie. The former couple, who share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox — finalized their divorce in 2019.
Meanwhile, Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. The pair separated two years later but have also remained on good terms since ending their marriage.
Aniston's Future With Jim Curtis
These days, Aniston is reportedly focused on a new chapter in her personal life.
According to a source, the actress is said to be getting serious with boyfriend Jim Curtis.
A source told OK!: "Among Jennifer's closest friends and confidantes, there's a very strong feeling her relationship with Jim goes far beyond something light or temporary. The consensus is that it has real substance and long-term potential. She's been telling people that Jim is someone she can genuinely see building a life with. There's a growing sense that she is already ready to marry him."