Jennifer Aniston Is 'Ready to Marry' Jim Curtis Years After Brad Pitt Divorce: Her Relationship Has 'Real Substance'

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Source: @jimcurtis1 /Instagram Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis fueled engagement rumors.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship unraveled reportedly in 2005.

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But OK! can reveal renewed industry interest in dramatizing the long-running Aniston–Jolie narrative has raised concerns. The same source said: "There's been discussions within the TV industry about revisiting that entire chapter of Jen's break-up with Brad and turning it into a drama as network and streaming bosses known it would be a ratings winner. From the perspective of producers and studios, it's also seen as a story that still carries huge cultural weight. Even after all this time, that break-up hasn't really faded from public memory. There's a belief among executives that this is exactly the kind of project that would spark instant attention and conversation. The interest in that era and the dynamics between everyone involved has never fully gone away, so they see it as something that could very quickly capture a wide audience and dominate headlines all over again." According to the same source, the prospect is "highly unwelcome" for those involved. They added: "For Jennifer and Angelina, and also Brad and Jim, the idea of reopening that chapter in such a public and dramatized way is deeply uncomfortable. Jen and Brad have both spent years trying to distance themselves from that period and move on, so the suggestion it could all be revived for entertainment feels like dragging them back into something they've worked hard to move beyond. Seeing it televised could literally ruin her future with Jim as it would rock their relationship hard."

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt married in 2000.

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Referring to the recent drama about Pamela Anderson's stormy romance with Tommy Lee, our source added: "There's a growing belief in the industry that if projects rooted in real-life scandals, like the Pam & Tommy series, can resonate so strongly with critics and audiences alike, then a story of this scale and notoriety would be viewed as just as compelling, if not more so. From a storytelling perspective, Jen and Brad's split has all the elements producers look for – high-profile figures, emotional stakes, and a narrative that people still feel invested in decades later." "Right now, planning for a drama based on their split is all still in the early stages, with nothing formally signed off or put into production. But behind the scenes, there's been meetings and talk of scripts and casting, which gives a definite sense of momentum building that is hard to stop in the business once it starts. The feeling among those watching it develop is that it's not really a question of if it happens, but when someone decides to take the plunge and bring it to screen."

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Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson's romance with Tommy Lee was turned into a miniseries.