Jennifer Aniston Is 'Ready to Marry' Jim Curtis Years After Brad Pitt Divorce: Her Relationship Has 'Real Substance'
May 4 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is said to be set to get hitched to her partner, Jim Curtis, but OK! can reveal a potential TV miniseries revisiting her brutal split from Brad Pitt is threatening to cast a shadow over her renewed happiness.
Aniston, 57, recently appeared to confirm the seriousness of her relationship by sharing a black-and-white Instagram image of herself and Curtis embracing to mark his birthday, writing: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."
The post, which drew more than 1.5 million likes, also fueled engagement rumors after fans spotted a diamond band on the Friends actress' left hand.
The development comes nearly two decades after her high-profile divorce from Pitt in 2005, following his relationship with Angelina Jolie, which dominated headlines at the time.
A source told us: "Among Jennifer's closest friends and confidantes, there's a very strong feeling her relationship with Jim goes far beyond something light or temporary. The consensus is that it has real substance and long-term potential. The fact she decided to go public in such a personal, affectionate way, and appeared to subtly reveal a ring in the process, has only reinforced the idea that this is something serious. To them, it felt less like a casual post and more like a quiet but meaningful statement about where things are headed. Jennifer also hasn't been shy about how she feels behind closed doors – she's been telling people that Jim is someone she can genuinely see building a life with. There's a growing sense that she is already ready to marry him."
But OK! can reveal renewed industry interest in dramatizing the long-running Aniston–Jolie narrative has raised concerns.
The same source said: "There's been discussions within the TV industry about revisiting that entire chapter of Jen's break-up with Brad and turning it into a drama as network and streaming bosses known it would be a ratings winner. From the perspective of producers and studios, it's also seen as a story that still carries huge cultural weight. Even after all this time, that break-up hasn't really faded from public memory. There's a belief among executives that this is exactly the kind of project that would spark instant attention and conversation. The interest in that era and the dynamics between everyone involved has never fully gone away, so they see it as something that could very quickly capture a wide audience and dominate headlines all over again."
According to the same source, the prospect is "highly unwelcome" for those involved.
They added: "For Jennifer and Angelina, and also Brad and Jim, the idea of reopening that chapter in such a public and dramatized way is deeply uncomfortable. Jen and Brad have both spent years trying to distance themselves from that period and move on, so the suggestion it could all be revived for entertainment feels like dragging them back into something they've worked hard to move beyond. Seeing it televised could literally ruin her future with Jim as it would rock their relationship hard."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 during the height of her success on Friends, becoming one of Hollywood's most closely watched couples.
But their relationship came under strain when Pitt began filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Jolie in 2004, and the pair confirmed their separation in early 2005.
Months later, Pitt and Jolie went public, sparking a media frenzy that defined the era.
The couple, later dubbed "Brangelina," went on to raise six children and married in 2014 before separating in 2016. Despite the passage of time, the story continues to attract huge attention, with industry figures now said to be considering it ripe for dramatization.
Referring to the recent drama about Pamela Anderson's stormy romance with Tommy Lee, our source added: "There's a growing belief in the industry that if projects rooted in real-life scandals, like the Pam & Tommy series, can resonate so strongly with critics and audiences alike, then a story of this scale and notoriety would be viewed as just as compelling, if not more so. From a storytelling perspective, Jen and Brad's split has all the elements producers look for – high-profile figures, emotional stakes, and a narrative that people still feel invested in decades later."
"Right now, planning for a drama based on their split is all still in the early stages, with nothing formally signed off or put into production. But behind the scenes, there's been meetings and talk of scripts and casting, which gives a definite sense of momentum building that is hard to stop in the business once it starts. The feeling among those watching it develop is that it's not really a question of if it happens, but when someone decides to take the plunge and bring it to screen."
For Aniston, the timing is particularly sensitive as she focuses on her relationship with Curtis.
Our source said: "Jim has had a profoundly grounding influence on Jen – he's brought a calmness and sense of emotional balance that she hasn't felt in a long time. There's a deep, genuine connection between them, and she's fully leaning into what she views as a new beginning, both personally and emotionally. Jen is in a really positive place right now – she's feeling hopeful, excited, and open about what lies ahead with him. More than anything, she wants this next phase of her life to be shaped by that happiness and sense of renewal, rather than being pulled back into conversations about her past or old narratives she's worked so hard to move beyond."