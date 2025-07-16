Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Jim Curtis Is Getting 'Serious,' Source Reveals: 'She Has Completely Shifted Her Mindset and Life'

Aniston reportedly met Curtis "several years ago" through his clientele, which includes Chrissy Teigen, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough and Nina Agdal.

"Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen," the source confirmed, noting that it was her friend group who encouraged her to take a chance on romance with Curtis.

"Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously," the insider explained. "Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot."

After they "hit it off," they began "hanging out a lot but very much on the DL" at her house in Los Angeles, Calif.