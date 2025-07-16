Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Jim Curtis Is Getting 'Serious,' Source Reveals: 'She Has Completely Shifted Her Mindset and Life'
Jennifer Aniston is taking things to the next level with her alleged boyfriend, Jim Curtis.
According to insiders, the Friends actress, 56, has been secretly dating the wellness guru, 49, for months, and they have been hanging out more lately.
"They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," one source spilled, while a second insider said, "This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years."
Curtis was photographed ducking into an SUV with his woman in Mallorca, Spain, during 4th of July weekend. The duo was joined by Aniston's close friends Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.
How Did Jennifer Aniston Meet Jim Curtis?
Aniston reportedly met Curtis "several years ago" through his clientele, which includes Chrissy Teigen, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough and Nina Agdal.
"Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen," the source confirmed, noting that it was her friend group who encouraged her to take a chance on romance with Curtis.
"Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously," the insider explained. "Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot."
After they "hit it off," they began "hanging out a lot but very much on the DL" at her house in Los Angeles, Calif.
Jennifer Aniston Hints at Romance With Jim Curtis
The couple has not yet confirmed their relationship, but Aniston notably "liked" Curtis' July 2 video about bouncing back from a breakup.
"Repeat after me: I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true," he said. "It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past."
The self-help author returned the love on social media. He "liked" a workout photo of Aniston in April, as well as a May 25 Instagram carousel featuring his book, Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.
"She loves his perspective and insight," the insider expressed. "Jen has always been spiritual, but he has opened her eyes more and is very knowledgeable, which is something she adores."
Jennifer Aniston Is Treading Lightly With Her New Man
Following her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux, the TV star is "hesitant" about bringing a new man into her public life.
Aniston has "slowly started bringing [Curtis] around her friends and letting him into her world more," the insider said. "Jen’s always been really independent, and after being married twice, it took a lot for her to open up again."
The We're the Millers alum was married to Theroux from 2015 to 2018 and Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.
"Jen has been in a healthy and healing era for years now," the insider continued. "She has completely shifted her mindset and life. She is very into health and fitness, and it’s something she and Jim have bonded over."