Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Have 'Remained Best Friends' After Split: They 'Have an Enduring Connection'
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux will always be there for each other!
Though the exes ended their marriage in 2017, a source said the two have "an enduring connection."
"Though they were only married for a couple of years, they’ve stayed in touch and remained best friends," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "It might feel weird to regular folks, but you have to remember, Jen and Justin are not ordinary people!"
The source added they're "rewriting the rules of post-divorce relationships, Hollywood-style" — so much so, Theroux, 53, is planning to invite The Morning Show star, 55, to his and fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom's wedding.
The nuptials may not be for quite some time, as the hunky actor popped the question to Bloom, 30, in August while they were in Italy for the Venice Film Festival.
As OK! reported, Theroux himself has talked about the relationship he maintains with his former wife, recently admitting he still feels "protective" of her.
"She is still very dear to me," he confessed in an interview, then commending her for clapping back at J.D. Vance's comments that "childless cat ladies" don't contribute to society. "She batted back criticism, as well she should."
The exes announced their split in 2017 and finalized their divorce the following year.
"We have decided to announce our separation," they said in a joint statement at the time. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
After the breakup, Theroux insisted in a magazine interview that despite gossip, "we didn’t have that dramatic split."
"We love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship," he continued. "We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally."
"We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text," he noted.
While Theroux has publicly moved on from their romance, Aniston has not been romantically linked to anyone since their marriage ended.
While a source claimed she "would like to tie the knot" again, Aniston "won’t lower her standards" to do so.
The insider added that the Friends alum is "fine with going “out of her comfort zone — a blue-collar-type guy with a career and a dad bod is not out of the question. Neither is someone who’s up to 10 years younger."
