Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Have 'Remained Best Friends' After Split: They 'Have an Enduring Connection'

"She is still very dear to me," he confessed in an interview, then commending her for clapping back at J.D. Vance's comments that "childless cat ladies" don't contribute to society. "She batted back criticism, as well she should."

The exes announced their split in 2017 and finalized their divorce the following year.

"We have decided to announce our separation," they said in a joint statement at the time. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."