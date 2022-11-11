Jennifer Aniston's Natural Beauty Is On Display In These Makeup-Free Photos

TV and movie star Jennifer Aniston has been a red carpet staple since she burst onto the Hollywood scene in the '90s, but the actress has proved she doesn't need a glam outfit, teased hair or even a touch of cosmetics to feel confident.

"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s," she recently declared. "We needed to stop saying bad s**t to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, 'I looked f***ing great at 53.'"

