Jennifer Aniston's Natural Beauty Is On Display In These Makeup-Free Photos
TV and movie star Jennifer Aniston has been a red carpet staple since she burst onto the Hollywood scene in the '90s, but the actress has proved she doesn't need a glam outfit, teased hair or even a touch of cosmetics to feel confident.
"I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s," she recently declared. "We needed to stop saying bad s**t to ourselves. You’re going to be 65 one day and think, 'I looked f***ing great at 53.'"
Scroll down to see the star flaunt her makeup-free face!
Fresh-faced! With wet hair and not a stitch of makeup, the Friends alum snapped a selfie as she sipped on a cup of coffee in the car. The Instagram post, which she cheekily captioned, "Mugshot," also acted as a promo for a new episode of her drama The Morning Show.
In 2020, Aniston put all jokes aside to encourage the use of face masks with this bare-faced snap.
"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough," she wrote alongside the picture. "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
The one with the merchandise! The Emmy nominee showcased Friends apparel which donated a portion of proceeds to "to provide relief, mental health care, and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19."
While the California native is known for impeccably flawless straight locks, she revealed via social media that her mane has a natural beachy curl to them. In order to tame her tresses, she uses products from her LolaVie haircare line.
"Okay, Humidity…🥵😵💫 Let’s go…..👊🏼💪🏼@lolavie," she captioned this photo that she seemingly wore just a towel in.
Rocking the vote — and a flawless complexion! "EVERY VOTE COUNTS 😉🐾❤️," she captioned this cute pic with her four-legged friend.