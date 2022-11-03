Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe
The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.
Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.
Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media as of late, offering glimpses of herself applying the luxe products to her own hair while teasing her latest item release.
MATTHEW PERRY'S BIGGEST FEAR REVEALED: ACTOR AFRAID THAT BEING DUMPED WOULD KILL HIM
While her fans went crazy for her products and bathroom content, one particular Instagram user couldn't help but poke fun at her. Friends costar David Schwimmer took it upon himself to imitate one of her previous posts showing her in the shower facing her white marble wall with shampoo in her hair.
"Something's coming," she captioned the September post. Having fun with her promotional photo, Schwimmer replicated the photo, but showed himself struggling in the shower as shampoo covered his hair and face. Cheekily replying to Aniston's caption, he wrote alongside his own, "@jenniferaniston — a towel I hope??"
Luckily, Aniston was humored by Schwimmer's imitation and commented, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?"
The former costars' hilarious back-and-forth took place months before their fellow Friends star dished about their time on the '90s sitcom.
As OK! reported, Matthew Perry had his fellow famous costars "in a panic" over what he could've spilled in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and while rumors were flying that he was going to "unload on the whole crew," the 17 Again actor managed to spill the tea while not dragging their names through the mud.
"It's very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book]," Perry said in an interview prior to the Tuesday, November 1, release.
MATTHEW PERRY COMMENTS ON 'REALLY NICE TEXTS' HE RECEIVED FROM A FEW 'FRIENDS' COSTARS, BUT ADMITS HE'S HOPING FOR MORE MESSAGES
As for whether any of his former cast members — consisting of Aniston, Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox — reached out to Perry about the book, he revealed, "I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already," though he refrained from naming names.
"So hopefully, [I get] more," Perry candidly added after previously admitting he didn't think any of them would read the book, as it would likely draw in an audience of Friends fans and addicts who can relate to his struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.