Jennifer Aniston and New Flame Jim Curtis Were Seen on Intimate Dinner Date in June Before Fourth of July Trip to Mallorca: Insider
Rumors about Jennifer Aniston potentially dating a man named Jim Curtis started swirling after the two were seen vacationing in Spain with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka — however, a new report revealed the actress and Curtis were also spotted getting cozy while at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in June.
Jennifer Aniston Was First Seen With Jim Curtis in June
According to a source, the two were cuddled up while dining at the hotel's restaurant. The source said the Friends alum, 56, was wrapped in a gray blanket at the time, though no photos from that sighting have popped up.
Meanwhile, paparazzi snapped a shot of the pair in Mallorca, where they allegedly arrived together. One photo showed the Emmy winner introducing the hypnotist and self-help guru to Bateman and his spouse before they all got into a sprinter van together.
Who Is the Actress' New Flame?
Not much is known about their speculated romance, though Aniston did include his book Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness in a May Instagram post. The two also follow each other on the social media platform, where the actress has "liked" several of his uploads.
"My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM," his bio reads, noting he's a coach, author and executive at a wellness company.
The 'Friends' Star 'Liked' Many of Curtis' Instagram Posts
The Morning Show lead tellingly linked one of his pinned posts from November 2023, which showed Curtis in the kitchen.
"Is it better to settle or stay alone? 🤔 The answer lies in nurturing meaningful relationship. Research shows that connections with others are crucial for happiness," the guru's caption stated. "So, don't settle in your love life, and don't isolate yourself either. #selfhypnosis #subconsciousmind #subconsciousreprogramming #manifestation #relationshipadvice."
Aniston's best friend Courteney Cox also follows Curtis.
Aniston's Past Romances
This is the Lolavie haircare founder's first known romance since splitting from ex Justin Theroux in 2017.
However, as OK! reported, an insider said she was still thriving in her love life away from the spotlight over the past few years.
"It irritates her that there's this view that she's somehow failed at life because she's single. She has plenty of dates, she isn't the lonely spinster people make her out to be," the source told a news outlet at the time. "She's just very, very private."
Aniston was also famously married to Brad Pitt from 1998 to 2005.
For years, it was rumored she and the Oscar winner parted ways because she didn't want children, but she clarified to Allure that the narrative was "absolute lies."
"I've spent so many years protecting my story about IVF," she revealed of her fertility struggles. "I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself."