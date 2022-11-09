Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Spent Years 'Trying To Get Pregnant'

Earlier this week, actress Jennifer Aniston revealed that she spent years “trying to get pregnant" all while dealing with prying members of the press.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," the Friends alum explained of her several IVF attempts in a new interview, published on Wednesday, November 9. "My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s**t, an if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be.”

Part of these hardships, she revealed, included trying nearly “everything” to conceive — all while tabloids ran seemingly ceaseless headlines scrutinizing her body and “baby bump.”