Jennifer Aniston 'Rattled' After Actress' Security Team Drew Guns at Man Who Crashed Into Her Home's Front Gate
Jennifer Aniston was "rattled" but remained out of harm's way when a man in his 70's crashed into her Bel Air, Calif., home's front gate around noon on Monday, May 5.
"Jennifer didn’t know what was happening at first — it was loud and sudden," a source spilled of the incident.
The insider told journalist Rob Shuter, "Her team responded immediately and locked everything down."
The actress' security personnel approached the vehicle with their guns drawn and held him there until police arrived. The man in question was checked by paramedics after he complained of being in pain and was then taken into custody.
ABC News reported that the suspect was booked on a charge of felony vandalism, though it hasn't been determined if the ordeal was an accident or not.
"She’s rattled — anyone would be, but she’s also very protected," another insider shared. "No one’s getting near her without going through serious layers of security."
"Jennifer values her privacy deeply. This felt like a serious breach of her sanctuary," the insider continued. "She’s already taken steps to tighten security even more."
The Friends alum, 56, bought the 10,186-square-foot home in 2012 and renovated it with her now ex Justin Theroux, 53.
Aniston stayed at the seven-bedroom abode even after the two ended their marriage in 2017.
However, as OK! reported, the Lolavie haircare founder had reportedly recently started thinking of leaving the mansion behind to live full-time in Montecito, Calif.
"She isn’t looking to sell her place in L.A. just yet, but she is planning to test out Montecito as a home base once [the renovations] are done," a source told a news outlet.
The Morning Show star has "a ton of friends that live" in the area, such as Rob Lowe, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden and Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi when they're not in the United Kingdom.
"There’s a big contingent of A-listers that live in Montecito and Santa Barbara, and more seem to be moving all the time," the insider added, noting Aniston is "very social" and "loves the idea of being able to have gatherings with her neighbors."
"She also loves that it’s a lot more laid back there, so when she does want to get away, she can genuinely get some privacy," the source continued. "It’s a little like Malibu 30 years ago. She’s excited to make a new life there and maybe even do some dating."
Aniston hasn't been publicly romantically linked to anyone since her divorce from Theroux.