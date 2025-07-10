Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Long Legs and Toned Arms in Plunging Bodysuit: Photos
Jennifer Aniston never fails to amaze her fans!
The actress looked gorgeous from head-to-toe in a photoshoot for her favorite fitness program Pvolve, which she became an ambassador of in 2024.
In the hot shots, the star used a few pieces of their exercise equipment, such as ankle weights and a weighted ball, while showing off her lean physique.
The Friends alum, 56, stunned in a black, halter-style bodysuit, which put her long legs, strong arms and flat stomach on display.
The movie star first came across the program in 2021.
"I had a friend who had already been doing Pvolve and not only did I notice her complete transformation — physically in her energy level — but she also explained that Pvolve is functional fitness that respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations," Aniston shared in an interview for the brand.
The timeless beauty admitted she "fell in love with the program and how it makes you work hard and delivers results…It’s completely different from anything I’d tried before and that’s what made me want to get involved with the company."
Rachel Katzman, founder of Pvolve, confessed she was "blown away" when she found out Aniston was a fan.
"The fact that someone so advanced in her fitness journey and with access to a world of options, fell in love with the Pvolve Method after experiencing its benefits, is a dream come true," she gushed. "I’m so excited to see what we do together."
While the Lolavie haircare founder's good looks have always made headlines, she's recently been the talk of the town due to her new rumored romance with self-help guru and hypnotist Jim Curtis.
As OK! reported, the duo was first spotted together on a cozy dinner date in June at the Ventana Big Sur hotel.
The pair was then seen in Mallorca over the Fourth of July weekend alongside Aniston's pal Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.
In one snap, the Morning Show lead introduced everyone to each other before they all got into a sprinter van together.
While Aniston hasn't shared any images of Curtis on her Instagram page, she did include his book Shift Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness in a May upload. The two also follow each other on the social media platform, where they have "liked" several of each other's posts.
"My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM," Curtis' bio reads, noting he's a coach, author and executive at a wellness company.