Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Long Legs and Toned Arms in Plunging Bodysuit: Photos

The Friends alum, 56, stunned in a black, halter-style bodysuit, which put her long legs, strong arms and flat stomach on display.

The movie star first came across the program in 2021.

"I had a friend who had already been doing Pvolve and not only did I notice her complete transformation — physically in her energy level — but she also explained that Pvolve is functional fitness that respects where your body is at and allows you to work around your current limitations," Aniston shared in an interview for the brand.