Who Is Jennifer Aniston's Rumored New Boyfriend Jim Curtis? What to Know

Jennifer Aniston is back on the dating scene after sparking dating rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis.

The Friends actress' rumored new flame is a "wellness pioneer, author and hypnotist," according to his website.

"For the last 25 years my mission has been to change the health and wellness of the world," he wrote. "First as an entrepreneur and executive at companies like WebMD, Everyday Health, HealthCentral and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) and now as a author, speaker, coach and educator."

Curtis added, "Through hypno-realizations, I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community and love."