Who Is Jennifer Aniston's Rumored New Boyfriend Jim Curtis? What to Know
Jim Curtis Is a 'Wellness Pioneer, Author and Hypnotist'
Jennifer Aniston is back on the dating scene after sparking dating rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis.
The Friends actress' rumored new flame is a "wellness pioneer, author and hypnotist," according to his website.
"For the last 25 years my mission has been to change the health and wellness of the world," he wrote. "First as an entrepreneur and executive at companies like WebMD, Everyday Health, HealthCentral and The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) and now as a author, speaker, coach and educator."
Curtis added, "Through hypno-realizations, I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community and love."
Jennifer Aniston's Rumored New Boyfriend Has Over Half a Million Instagram Followers
Curtis is also well known in his field, having gained over 550,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares motivational quotes and videos.
He follows more than 1,000 accounts, including Aniston's page.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Were First Spotted Together in June
The Morning Show actress and Curtis made headlines after a report revealed they were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July weekend in Mallorca. One photo showed Aniston introducing her rumored beau to actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, before heading to a yacht party together.
While the outing stirred buzz, a source claimed the couple was first seen together at the Ventana Big Sur hotel in June. At the time, Aniston and Curtis reportedly cuddled up while dining at the resort's restaurant.
They Have Interacted Online Several Times
Prior to their public outings, Aniston and Curtis seemingly hinted at their romance by interacting online.
The Office Space star frequently likes the coach's social media content, including posts about "moving on" and the "power of manifestation."
She also hit the thumbs-up button on the post Curtis shared before their trip to Mallorca.
"Repeat after me: I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true," he said in the video, adding, "It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past."
In May, the We're the Millers actress uploaded a photoset featuring a copy of his book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness.